Maryland panel offers initial OK to I-270, Beltway widening plan

The $9 billion plan to add capacity and toll lanes to Interstate 270 and Maryland’s section of the Capital Beltway passed a key vote Wednesday with some alterations.

The Board of Public Works approved it by a 2-1 vote after Gov. Larry Hogan agreed to rearrange the order of which lanes would be built first. Hogan is a voting member, along with Comptroller Peter Franchot and state Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

The Maryland Department of Transportation will now seek proposals from companies to build and operate the lanes.

“This project is about finally taking the first step to move forward and finally take action on an issue that unfortunately elected officials have literally ignored for decades,” Hogan said just before the vote.

Dozens spoke in favor and against the project during the meeting, including opponent Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

“Montgomery County was never consulted… We were not a part of this process,” Elrich said.

Hogan amended his plan to delay any changes…