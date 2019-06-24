202
Mars hires Whirlpool exec to fill new chief strategy officer role

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 24, 2019 7:28 am 06/24/2019 07:28am
McLean-based Mars Inc. has brought on Russell Stokes to take over a newly created chief strategy officer position, one that’s now responsible for seeking out new business opportunities and creating products and services that will help the candy giant better compete in the long term.

Stokes will vacate his current role as head of strategy and mergers and acquisitions at home appliance company Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR), based in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He will start at Mars in mid-July.

Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Claus Aagaard, Stokes will play a role in ensuring Mars innovates and transforms its business in the face of new, fast-paced competition and changing consumer trends.

Prior to his three-year stint at Whirlpool, Russell was a partner and managing director with Boston Consulting Group, where he worked extensively with Mars on a range of topics. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School and received his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering and French from…

