Marriott signs deal for first Ritz-Carlton in the Pacific Northwest

Late last summer, Portland, Oregon, developer Walter Bowen hinted that he was getting close to landing a luxury hotel for his planned 35-story tower at Southwest Alder and 10th.

Now he’s got one.

Bowen’s BPM Real Estate Group has inked a deal with Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to bring the Ritz-Carlton, Portland hotel to the Rose City. The luxury hotel will have 251 rooms; Ritz-Carlton will also manage the 138 condominiums that will be part of the project. The hotel will have a fitness center, a full-service spa and a swimming pool on the 19th floor.

It will be the first Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Northwest United States.

“This landmark project is a game changer for the Ritz-Carlton brand and the city of Portland,” Noah Silverman, Marriott’s chief development officer for North America full-service hotels, said in a statement. “The Ritz-Carlton, Portland will set a new standard for luxury hospitality in Portland, expand this iconic brand to the Pacific…