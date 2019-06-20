202
Home » Latest News » Marriott signs deal for…

Marriott signs deal for first Ritz-Carlton in the Pacific Northwest

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 20, 2019 11:35 am 06/20/2019 11:35am
Share

Late last summer, Portland, Oregon, developer Walter Bowen hinted that he was getting close to landing a luxury hotel for his planned 35-story tower at Southwest Alder and 10th.

Now he’s got one.

Bowen’s BPM Real Estate Group has inked a deal with Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to bring the Ritz-Carlton, Portland hotel to the Rose City. The luxury hotel will have 251 rooms; Ritz-Carlton will also manage the 138 condominiums that will be part of the project. The hotel will have a fitness center, a full-service spa and a swimming pool on the 19th floor.

It will be the first Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Northwest United States.

“This landmark project is a game changer for the Ritz-Carlton brand and the city of Portland,” Noah Silverman, Marriott’s chief development officer for North America full-service hotels, said in a statement. “The Ritz-Carlton, Portland will set a new standard for luxury hospitality in Portland, expand this iconic brand to the Pacific…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!