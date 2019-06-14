Vets-turned-students get pep talk from atypical speaker: Marriott’s Arne Sorenson

At first, it looks like any other college seminar. The room is full of students who have done the reading but don’t want to be the first one to speak. The man at the front…

Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), spoke Friday to 15 enrollees in the Warrior-Scholar Project (WSP) at Georgetown University. WSP offers collegiate transitional training to veterans, as well as housing and books, free of charge. The D.C. nonprofit offers programs in one- or two-week options and hosts them at university campuses across the country, including the Ivy Leagues.

Sorenson, who serves on WSP’s board, was joining a Georgetown Humanities program on one of the last days of class.

It’s not an unusual place for him to be. Sorenson, who has addressed WSP students…