MarginEdge Metrics: Mother’s Day couldn’t save May for full-service restaurants

Editor’s note: The Washington Business Journal is partnering with restaurant management software firm MarginEdge to bring readers a monthly snapshot of restaurant sales around the D.C. region.

Fast-casual restaurants showed solid growth again last month, up nearly 4% compared to a year ago. It’s the fourth consecutive month in the black for fast-casual, bringing the trailing 12-month average to about half a percent. The trend has been a bit lumpy, but it’s a solid performance for the year.

We also noted last month how tough it was for full-service restaurants. May wasn’t a turnaround, but it was the best performance so far this year. While sales dropped by just over 1%, it was a smaller decline than most other months in the past year. Mother’s Day can normally help lift full-service sales, but this year’s celebration of all-things-mom showed a small decline of just under 1% on that date, in line with the month as a whole.

