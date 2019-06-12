Managing Type 1 Diabetes in Kids

Of the 23.1 million people in the U.S. population with diagnosed diabetes, 132,000 are children and adolescents under 18 years of age. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system attacks…

Of the 23.1 million people in the U.S. population with diagnosed diabetes, 132,000 are children and adolescents under 18 years of age. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system attacks the pancreatic b cells (the ones that produce insulin), resulting in insulin deficiency and high blood glucose levels. Type 1 diabetes is commonly diagnosed in children and adolescents and is a lifelong condition. Though there is no current cure, managing this insulin deficiency state with insulin can effectively treat patients and enable them to maintain their quality of life. Here are some tips parents and children can incorporate into their plan of care to help those living with Type 1 diabetes.

Recognize Symptoms

It’s important that parents are aware of some of the early-presenting symptoms of Type 1 diabetes. The first is frequent urination and thirst. When high blood glucose exceeds the kidney’s threshold, it starts spilling over into the urine, causing children to urinate excessively. This can also lead to dehydration, which results in the children being constantly thirsty and therefore consuming large amounts of fluids.

Another warning sign is that the patient might start losing weight, even if he or she is eating well. Carbohydrates and sugars are not able to be adequately utilized by the body in the absence of insulin; therefore, children with diabetes start losing weight in spite of an increased appetite and caloric intake. If the insulin deficiency state continues, these symptoms progressively become worse, and the body starts breaking down fats for energy use, resulting in the formation of ketones. Ketones can make the person feel sick and nauseous. He or she may start vomiting, have abdominal pain and develop diabetic ketoacidosis, or DKA. Severe DKA may result in severe metabolic abnormalities, difficulty breathing called Kussmaul breathing and even an altered mental status and cerebral edema. Severe cases may be fatal.

For parents, knowing and recognizing some of these warning signs is a good way to ensure a child has access to proper and timely care and that a plan of action for treatment with insulin may be started as soon as possible. By watching for increased urination, increased thirst and weight loss, patients are able to avoid DKA. Treatment with adequate amounts of insulin can normalize the metabolic state and reverse all these symptoms.

Know Your Options

Type 1 diabetes can be managed in a variety of ways. The most important step for determining a course of action is to have doctors or medical providers decide how much insulin a patient should receive based on age, pubertal status and how sick he or she is at the time of the initial diagnosis. Insulin dose is then calculated for baseline metabolic needs and additional amounts based on the blood glucose and amount of carbohydrates eaten at meals and snacks. Blood glucose levels are tested by a tiny drop of blood obtained by poking the finger tips and measuring the glucose level with a glucose testing meter. Latest technologies have developed continuous glucose monitoring devices, or CGMs, which work with a sensor inserted under the skin and via infrared technology, this communicates with a phone device to continuously measure and demonstrate the glucose levels as measured in the subcutaneous tissue fluid.

Insulin can be given in multiple ways. It’s important that children and their parents know their options. I tell my patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital that they should discuss these choices with their endocrinologists and diabetes teams to determine which option will best fit their lifestyle and needs. Various ways that insulin may be administered are:

— Subcutaneous shot: The insulin injection is given under the skin by using an insulin syringe and needle.

— Insulin pen: A pen is a device that administers a shot using a small needle at the tip of a pen-like device that holds insulin in a cartridge.

— Insulin pump: An insulin pump is a device that holds insulin in a reservoir and is programmed to deliver a set amount of insulin continuously via a cannula placed under the skin, connected to the pump device via a fine tubing. This cannula needs to be replaced every three days. Bolus insulin doses for meals and snacks can be given through the pump, as well. The pump can be programmed to calculate the insulin bolus dose by inputting the blood glucose level and carbohydrate amounts.

— Tubeless insulin pump: Sensor technology facilitates administration of insulin.

Each of these devices has a range of benefits depending on the patient’s preference. For example, pump devices allow patients to avoid multiple daily pokes that are required with the pen or the syringe. However, sometimes the technology is difficult to manage, and the patient may need this to be handled by a parent or adult. In order to determine the best system, consulting a physician and discussing the various options and their pros and cons with the patient and family is the best way to establish the best course of action to allow each patient and family to manage their condition most effectively and easily.

Know the Facts

Once a patient is diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, he or she usually partakes in an intensive form of diabetes education, which may be done on an inpatient or outpatient basis. This diabetes education covers topics like getting familiar with the diagnosis, understanding the glucose testing meter to check blood glucose, using the syringe insulin device, counting carbohydrates in foods and calculating and logging blood sugar levels, as well as communicating with the diabetes team.

We teach parents and families to communicate frequently and regularly with their diabetes care teams to discuss their blood glucose control, make changes to their insulin regimens and address any other questions or concerns. We are available to our patients 24/7 for any emergencies. As children are growing and developing, it’s important to realize that insulin doses may change on an ongoing basis. Therefore, it’s extremely important for patients and families to be seen in clinic regularly, generally every three months, and to learn to recognize abnormal blood glucose patterns and ultimately get comfortable with self-care and management as they grow into young adults.

Regular monitoring of blood glucose levels, timely insulin dosing, open lines of communication with the diabetes team and a supportive family and school environment are key to successfully managing Type 1 diabetes.

