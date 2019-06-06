Malaysian restaurant from Maketto alum taking Meridian Pint space

We’re now getting some more details on what will fill the space vacated by Meridan Pint, the beloved Columbia Heights beer bar that closed last month as it opened a new location in Arlington. The…

The 6,000-square-foot space is being taken over by a Malaysian restaurant called Makan, according to its owners. The restaurant comes from chef James Wozniuk, who has spent the past few years at wunderkind Erik Bruner-Yang’s Maketto and then Spoken English, and a partner, Kendrick Wu.

The work makan means “to eat” in the Malay language, and the restaurant will use ingredients local to the Mid-Atlantic region to “showcase the amazing vibrancy of Malaysia,” according to the partners.

The two-level Meridian Pint opened in 2010, a relative trailblazer along that stretch of 11th Street NW in Columbia Heights. Many followed, and the strip is now home to a bevy of restaurants, including famed Filipino spot Bad Saint. Meridian Pint was the second recent closure on the street; Italian restaurant…