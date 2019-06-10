Major renovations underway at Franklin Square office building

The 500,000-square-foot Franklin Square office building at 1300 Eye Street NW will undergo significant renovations to deliver a new entrance, updated lobby and new amenity spaces by spring 2020, Avison Young announced Monday. Work will…

Work will include a three-story glass entrance, contemporary lighting in the lobby ceiling, a new secure bike room, and an in-lobby coffee bar and lounge that will connect the lobby to a new “amenity zone” on the concourse level. The amenity zone will offer a 10,000-square-foot conference facility and event space, in addition to a new 5,000-square-foot fitness facility.

The renovations were designed by Hickok Cole. The building’s listed owner is TIAA Franklin Square LLC. Its current assessed value is $305.8 million, though its proposed 2020 value is scheduled to drop to $271.6 million.

The building fronts Franklin Park, the second-largest National Park Service-owned square in downtown Washington. A total overhaul of the park, featuring a retail-restroom building…