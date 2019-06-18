Major consolidations and a new player on the way for Dulles Airport car rentals. Advantage is out.

A game of musical chairs is about to take place at Dulles International Airport. And by chairs, we mean rental cars. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board is expected this week to approve a series…

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board is expected this week to approve a series of seven-year contracts for vehicle rentals, resulting in a host of consolidations and one new entrant in the fold.

Earlier this year, the MWAA board authorized authority staff to bid out new rental car concession contracts for four parcels — three larger sites and one smaller site. The three larger sites required bids with a minimum annual guarantee of $4.8 million, and the smaller site required a $1 million minimum annual guarantee.

Dollar/Thrifty, Enterprise, Alamo/National, Avis/Budget and Hertz operate under existing contracts slated to expire June 30. Advantage Rent A Car operated under a sixth contract but recently discontinued operations and will not return. The rental operations are currently dispersed among seven adjacent sites on the Dulles Airport footprint.

Assuming…