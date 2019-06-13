Low-Cost Summer Activities for Kids

The long days of summer are here, and for parents, that means their children are home for long stretches of time without anything to do. While children can entertain themselves quite easily, they can often…

The long days of summer are here, and for parents, that means their children are home for long stretches of time without anything to do. While children can entertain themselves quite easily, they can often fall into a routine of doing the same old things: watching television, playing video games and getting very little out of the summer months.

You don’t have to spend a small fortune on pricey summer camps or activities. Here are 16 low cost kid-friendly activities with a lot of variety that can fill the summer months:

— Have a summer reading contest.

— Make a movie.

— Go hiking.

— Attend a free or $1 movie.

— Go to a free workshop.

— Tour a police or fire station.

— Build forts.

— Visit a local community pool.

— Blow bubbles.

— Go geocaching.

— Go to a community concert.

— Practice meditation or yoga.

— Check out the library.

— Hit the beach.

— Cook together.

— Start journaling.

Enthusiasm for these activities will vary by age and interest, so choose a few that best fit your kids and give them a try.

[See: 20 Tips for Saving Money at the Grocery Store.]

Have a Summer Reading Contest

Challenge your children to read a certain number of library books (or total pages). Have a small reward for the winner.

Make a Movie

Give your kids an old cell phone or camcorder and have them write a script and film a movie using settings in your area and props and costumes found around your home. Have a movie night and watch their creation.

Go Hiking

Explore an easy trail at a nearby state or national park. Many state parks are free and offer wonderful trails.

Attend a Free or $1 Movie

Many towns have a free community movie night in the park where a family film is broadcast on a large outdoor screen. Additionally, many theaters offer matinee movies for $1 during the summer, showing family-friendly fare.

[See: 50 Ways to Improve Your Finances in 2019.]

Go to a Free Workshop

Home Depot offers regular free kids workshops at its stores, where kids get a free kit and learn how to use basic tools and build skills in the process of making a simple item.

Tour a Police or Fire Station

Many police and fire stations offer free tours to families upon request, depending on their schedule. Your kids will get to see where police officers and firefighters work and may get to see the inside of a police car or firetruck.

Build Forts

Let your kids take over a room in the house or a portion of the yard. They can build forts out of chairs, pillows and blankets inside, or they can head out in the yard and build a fort out of cardboard boxes, scissors and duct tape, all of which you likely have around the house or can acquire easily.

Visit a Local Community Pool

Many localities offer a community pool, which offers an afternoon of fun in the sun for just a few dollars.

Blow Bubbles

You can make a huge batch of homemade bubble solution out of water and dish soap, with some recipes calling for a spoonful or two of other ingredients (guar gum and baking soda are great additions). To blow the bubbles, you can make a homemade bubble wand out of a bent hanger and some tape to make a safe handle.

Go Geocaching

Geocaching is like a free treasure hunt with tens of thousands of treasures placed by volunteers around the country. All you need is a smartphone with a geocaching app. Geocaches appear as the letter X or as other marks on the map of your local area.

Go to a Community Concert

Many communities offer free open-air concerts by municipal bands or local musical acts during the summer months. They’re often held in the park, so grab a blanket and head out for some free music with the family.

Practice Meditation or Yoga

These are great activities for calming the mind and stretching the body. There are many free videos on YouTube that will guide you through basic yoga routines and how to do meditation.

[See: 10 Ways to Save More in 2019.]

Check out the Library

Many libraries have free activities for kids and free summer reading programs. Stop by your library and see what kinds of free programs it has available for your family.

Hit the Beach

If you live near any waterways, there’s likely a free or low-cost public beach near you. Pack some swimming clothes, sunscreen, a blanket and a few towels and head out for some sunshine and water fun.

Cook Together

Work together to make foods like a big batch of cookies, cake or family dinner. Let your children do as much of the work as they can handle, testing their skills and making it fun.

Start a Journaling Practice

Give everyone a notebook and pen and encourage your kids to spend a bit of time each day filling up a page with their thoughts. They can write about what worries them, what they did today, how they can solve a problem in their life or whatever works best for them. This can become a lifelong practice, too.

These activities can fill up your child’s summer, and parents won’t spend much money at all.

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

Low-Cost Summer Activities for Kids originally appeared on usnews.com