Loudoun signs off on first comprehensive plan changes in decades, in a bid to adapt to the county’s growth

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 21, 2019 12:21 pm 06/21/2019 12:21pm
Loudoun County just made the first changes to its chief planning document in close to 20 years, ending a three-year process to chart out the future of development in the rapidly changing jurisdiction.

The county’s Board of Supervisors voted 8-1 Thursday night to approve a full overhaul of the Loudoun Comprehensive Plan, a broad policy roadmap covering everything from land use and development to transportation. Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, D-Leesburg, was the lone vote against.

Chiefly, the changes are meant to reflect how Loudoun’s growth patterns are set to shift with the opening of Metro’s Silver Line expansion into the county. Supervisors added an entirely new designation for an “urban” area of the county in order to facilitate the development of dense, mixed-use communities clustered around the new Metro stations.

Those included a series of design guidelines to specify what those new buildings should look like, putting a heavy emphasis on pedestrian features and walkability,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

