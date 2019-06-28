Loudoun approves new development near Ashburn Metro, clearing the way for GMU campus

Plans for a large mixed-use development near the future Ashburn Metro station are moving ahead, perhaps clearing the way for a new George Mason University campus in Loudoun County. Loudoun’s Board of Supervisors approved the…

Plans for a large mixed-use development near the future Ashburn Metro station are moving ahead, perhaps clearing the way for a new George Mason University campus in Loudoun County.

Loudoun’s Board of Supervisors approved the project on an 8-1 vote last week. The new development will sit on 65 acres in Broadlands just north of the area’s future Silver Line station. Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, D-Leesburg, cast the lone dissenting vote.

Fairfax-based Van Metre Cos., the developer of some adjacent residential properties, is backing the project. It could eventually bring up to 843 homes, a mix of townhomes and multifamily, to the property, alongside nearly 420,000 square feet of commercial space.

Of that space, 250,000 square feet will be set aside for a potential Mason campus. The university is currently collocated with Northern Virginia Community College on a site in Sterling, but the Broadlands development (located on a patch of vacant land where Waxpool Road meets the Dulles Greenway)…