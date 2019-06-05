Lord & Taylor to close at Lakeforest Mall, lay off employees

Lord & Taylor will close at Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall come September, the department store’s parent company, Hudson’s Bay Co., said Wednesday. The store is one of four department store anchors at the mall, which has…

Lord & Taylor will close at Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall come September, the department store’s parent company, Hudson’s Bay Co., said Wednesday.

The store is one of four department store anchors at the mall, which has struggled in recent years.

Lord & Taylor filed a notice of layoffs Wednesday with the state of Maryland. There are about 75 employees in the store. Those employees will be offered severance packages and transfer opportunities to other stores where possible, according to a Hudson’s Bay spokesperson.

“These decisions are never easy, but they are the right ones for the company. We are committed to offering support and assistance to our team affected by the closing,” said HBC spokesperson Alex Cohen. The layoff notice lists an effective date of Sept. 15.

Lord & Taylor announced plans to close 10 of its stores earlier this year but did not disclose the locations. It was not immediately known how many other stores are slated for closure at this time, but…