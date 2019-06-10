Logi Analytics is buying another local company

Tysons-based Logi Analytics Inc. is purchasing Reston-based business intelligence and data visualization startup Zoomdata Inc., according to an announcement by both companies on Monday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. This marks the…

Tysons-based Logi Analytics Inc. is purchasing Reston-based business intelligence and data visualization startup Zoomdata Inc., according to an announcement by both companies on Monday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. This marks the second acquisition so far this year for Logi, a data analytics platform founded in 2000. Logi announced it was purchasing another local firm in Rockville-based visualization and reporting company Jinfonet Software in February.

“The nature of data is changing,” said Steven Schneider, CEO of Logi, in a statement. “It’s growing bigger and faster and is increasingly being managed using next generation data systems from companies like Cloudera, Elastic, Google, MongoDB and Snowflake. At Logi, our vision is to help application teams create smarter software. And with Zoomdata, product managers and developers have native access to cloud data warehouses, big data, and streaming data, plus an expert global partner network.”

