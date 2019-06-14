Lockheed Martin venture arm makes another big play

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s venture arm has doubled down on its investments in an artificial intelligence company. Lockheed Martin Ventures contributed toward a $30 million round for Mythic Inc., based in Redwood City, California, and Austin,…

Lockheed Martin Ventures contributed toward a $30 million round for Mythic Inc., based in Redwood City, California, and Austin, Texas. It’s the Bethesda giant’s second venture investment in the company, whose specialty in AI inference processors helps the technology recognize and learn new patterns from data. In March 2018, Lockheed Martin Ventures participated in another $40 million funding round for the company.

This latest funding was led by Valor Equity Partners and included investments from Future Ventures, Atreides, Micron Ventures, Lam Research, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Threshold Ventures, Lux Capital, Data Collective, AME Cloud Ventures and Lockheed (NYSE: LMT). The Lockheed Martin Venture’s specific share was undisclosed, but its typical investments range from $500,000 to $5 million, with a sweet spot of $2 million to $3 million.

Mythic executives said the company plans…