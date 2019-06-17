Lockheed-led team launches another littoral combat ship, sideways. Here’s the video.

A team led by Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) has launched its latest littoral combat ship, the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, into Wisconsin’s Menominee River. And, as usual, it was dropped into the waterway…

A team led by Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) has launched its latest littoral combat ship, the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, into Wisconsin’s Menominee River.

And, as usual, it was dropped into the waterway sideways — after it was christened by Jodi Greene, deputy under secretary of the U.S. Navy for Policy.

This is the eighth LCS delivered to the Navy, and eight more are in various stages of production and test. Lockheed and Fincantieri Marinette Marine will deliver two ships, complete sea trials for two more, commission three more and start construction on two this year alone. LCS 15, the future USS Billings, was delivered to the Navy in February.

The LCS is the second largest ship class in the U.S. Navy. It is heavily automated, capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots, and armed with Rolling Airframe Missiles and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.

“Littoral combat ships are designed to operate in more areas than a typical Navy ship,…