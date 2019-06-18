Lockheed hires Vice President Pence’s communications director

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) reportedly has hired away Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director. Jarrod Agen, CNN and The Washington Post reported, will leave the White House at the end of the month.…

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) reportedly has hired away Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director.

Jarrod Agen, CNN and The Washington Post reported, will leave the White House at the end of the month. Both media outlets cited sources that Agen would land at Lockheed, specifically as a vice president for communications.

“Jarrod Agen served the Office of the Vice President with distinction as my communications director, deputy chief of staff, and acting chief of staff for the last two and a half years and he leaves with my utmost respect,” Pence said in a statement issued to multiple outlets. “From traveling abroad for major international trips, to weekly travel across the country, Jarrod was a leader and deeply valued member of my team. I will always be grateful for his service, hard work, integrity, and friendship and he will be missed.”

The Post reports that Agen briefly served as Pence’s acting chief of staff after the exit of Nick Ayers, and while…