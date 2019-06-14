Local retail brands stand up new kiosk at Reagan National Airport this summer

Bored of waiting at the airport? Your flight got delayed? Try making some impulse purchases of locally made products. A new Reagan National Airport retail kiosk — a collaboration of the D.C. Department of Small…

A new Reagan National Airport retail kiosk — a collaboration of the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) and airport concessionaire MarketPlace Development — is showcasing 13 local retailers in the pre-security area between Terminals B and C near II Viaggio restaurant. All are based in D.C. proper and certified members of the Made in D.C. program, created through D.C. law in 2016 and overseen by DSLBD to help support D.C. makers and entrepreneurs.

The kiosk was slated to stand for three months, but that could stretch for longer. In its fifth week, the vendors have completed $20,000 in sales so far, according to organizer Rahama Wright, founder of one of the participating vendors, beauty goods retailer Shea Yeleen. For comparison, all of Reagan National’s kiosks brought in a collective $100,000…