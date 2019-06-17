Line hotel employees assemble as Mendelson plans tax abatement reprieve

As the Line D.C. hotel’s $46 million tax abatement appeared to receive a one-year reprieve Monday, some of hotel’s employees assembled to lobby the D.C. Council to preserve the incentive for fear the hotel will…

As the Line D.C. hotel’s $46 million tax abatement appeared to receive a one-year reprieve Monday, some of hotel’s employees assembled to lobby the D.C. Council to preserve the incentive for fear the hotel will cut jobs if the financial incentive doesn’t go through.

While hotel officials have avoided coming right out and saying that losing the abatement would cause layoffs, they’ve gotten close. The financial impact of the tax break being canceled would affect “the number of people we can afford to employ” and “the take-home pay of our employees,” Line D.C. General Manager and Managing Director Crawford Sherman said in comments emailed to the Business Journal.

“Without the abatement, it is clear that from a pure economic standpoint, cuts would have to be made just to make payroll and mortgage payments,” he wrote.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Monday that the Budget Support Act, which implements any legislative changes required by the budget, will not eliminate…