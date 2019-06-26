Lebanon Increases Pressure on Syrian Refugees to Return Home

BEIRUT — Ghada al Shami’s 7-year-old son doesn’t remember the bomb that destroyed their home in Syria’s al-Qusayr six years ago, a blast that killed his father and three older siblings. But on June 16,…

BEIRUT — Ghada al Shami’s 7-year-old son doesn’t remember the bomb that destroyed their home in Syria’s al-Qusayr six years ago, a blast that killed his father and three older siblings.

But on June 16, the boy cried as men set to work with hammers to tear down the cinder block walls of the makeshift home he and his mother shared in a Syrian refugee camp in Arsal, a village on Lebanon’s eastern border.

The men knocking down the walls this time were their neighbors, who were helping Shami to comply with an army order for Syrians living in informal settlements to remove any concrete walls taller than a meter, in a measure to prevent “permanent” structures in the camps.

The order came as part of a surge of pressure in recent months as Lebanon’s normally fractured political blocs have joined in a call for the refugees to go home and security forces have begun to deport Syrians who entered the country without authorization.

Lebanon, with an overall population of about 6 million, is hosting the highest number of refugees per capita in the world. The exact number of Syrian refugees is not known, as the U.N. refugee agency stopped registering them in 2015 at the Lebanese government’s request. But there are currently about 935,000 registered with the United Nations’ refugee agency, the UNHCR, and aid workers believe hundreds of thousands more are not on the books.

As the active conflict in Syria has wound down in large swathes of the country, Lebanese officials have increasingly said conditions are safe for all the refugees to return home and that the struggling Lebanese economy can no longer handle their presence.

In recent public statements, Lebanon’s foreign minister, Gebran Bassil, alleged that the international community is trying to resettle the Syrians permanently in his country.

“Lebanon is the victim of a conspiracy … for settlement of the displaced Syrians in Lebanon, and there is a media, financial and political system that is working to encourage the displaced to stay and is attacking us for our demand for the return of the displaced,” he stated over Twitter.

He added, “Someone who talks about the return of the displaced is neither a racist nor a fascist, and those who accuse us of racism are either benefitting or conspirators.”

Lebanon’s Carrot-and-Stick Approach

During the past year, a small but growing stream of refugees have begun to return to Syria. But the majority are staying put even as conditions worsen in Lebanon. Some fear military conscription or arrest. Others, such as Shami, have lost their homes, are concerned about the loss of humanitarian aid if they return, or don’t believe Syria is truly secure.

“If there were safety in our country, we wouldn’t stay here in this humiliation,” Shami said. A week after the demolition of her house, she and her son were staying with neighbors as she waited for an NGO to bring wood and tarps to make her home inhabitable.

During the past year, Lebanese authorities have taken a combination carrot-and-stick approach to getting the refugees to depart. The country’s General Security office last summer began registering refugees for “voluntary return” trips.

Refugees who want to return do so by signing up with the agency, which serves as an intermediary with Syrian authorities. The agency submits lists of names of the potential returnees for vetting to make sure they are not wanted for arrest if they return to Syria. Men of military age who return via the organized trips are promised a six-month grace period to get their affairs in order before they have to join the Syrian Army.

As of March, General Security officials claimed that some 170,000 refugees had returned from Lebanon to Syria since December 2017, some in the organized trips and some on their own. Others have disputed the figure, saying it is inflated. The UNHCR has documented about 39,000 “spontaneous returns” of Syrians from Lebanon since 2016.

Political parties have also become involved. Hezbollah, an ally of the Syrian government, opened its own offices to register refugees for return. The Lebanese Promise Party, a minor party with no seats in Parliament, last fall launched a door-to-door and social media campaign to sign refugees up for the General Security returns. As of April, the party said it had sent more than 2,000 people back.

Government Begins Deportations, Crackdown on Illegal Businesses

Recently, the government has turned to more aggressive tactics.

Due to the expense and bureaucracy involved in getting and maintaining legal residency, about 75% of Syrians in Lebanon do not have legal documentation. Until recently, Lebanese authorities generally did not deport Syrians found to be in the country without legal documentation. Instead, they might be arrested and held in jail for a few days and then released.

But recent decisions by the country’s Higher Defense Council and General Security allowed for the deportation of Syrians who entered Lebanon irregularly after April 24. The state-run National News Agency reported that between May 7 and 20, security forces had deported 301 Syrians who had crossed into the country illegally and handed them over to Syrian authorities.

A group of eight Lebanese NGOs working in the human rights field issues a statement decrying the deportations, but the international response has so far been muted.

“We are discussing this issue bilaterally with the concerned authorities,” said Lisa Abou Khaled, a spokeswoman for the UNHCR. “In any country around the world, we advocate for people to have a chance to express any concern they may have with regards to deportation, and for their claim to be duly assessed.”

The pressure has been growing in other ways, as well. In late May, the Ministry of Economy launched a crackdown on unregistered Syrian businesses — which is most of them since Syrians are not legally allowed to register businesses in their names. An entourage of television cameras followed officials from the ministry, as well as State Security and local police officers, as they closed down a small bakery and a barber shop in the Beirut suburb of Furn el Shebbak.

“Our economy is suffering, our young people are going abroad to work,” Georges-Michel Abdessater, an adviser to the economy minister, told reporters. “There is competition that is illegal and not right. We are coming to apply the law.”

The Free Patriotic Movement, the political party of President Michel Aoun and Foreign Minister Bassil, has distributed flyers stating that Syria is safe to return to and urging citizens to report Syrians working illegally.

Refugees Fearful of Returning to Syria

While under the law, Syrians are allowed to work only in farming, construction and cleaning, authorities had largely turned a blind eye to those working under the table in other professions. But that, too, is changing.

Like many young and educated Syrians, Abdallah, 33, who asked that his last name not be published out of fear of being targeted by authorities, has worked a series of jobs with nongovernmental organizations that provide services in the refugee camps since he fled to Lebanon more than seven years ago.

But in June, just months after starting what he expected to be a two-year contract with an international NGO, he said he was told that his contract had been canceled due to political pressure on the organization.

“There’s nothing clear about what’s going to happen,” he said. “Maybe they’ll come back with another decision that Syrians are forbidden to rent a house, for instance.”

Abdallah doesn’t see returning to Syria as an option. On top of the forced army conscription that has deterred many young men from going back, he had been an activist with the opposition in the early days of the Syrian uprising and believes he would be arrested if he returned.

Instead, he’s considering attempting to escape to Europe via the smugglers’ route over the sea.

Nasser Yassin, director of research at the American University of Beirut’s Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs, said he sees the heightened pressure and rhetoric as “counterproductive” because the majority of refugees do not believe the conditions are suitable for return.

“If you continue to put out this poisonous rhetoric and speech against refugees and Syrians, it might actually lead to more and more tension, and it might come into collective violence, which we want to avoid whatsoever.”

Lebanon Increases Pressure on Syrian Refugees to Return Home