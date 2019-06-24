Lands’ End to open Rockville store as it frees itself from Sears

Lands’ End Inc., the classic American clothing, swimwear and home decor brand acquired by Sears in 2002 for $2 billion and then spun off in 2014, appears set to open a store of its own…

Lands’ End Inc., the classic American clothing, swimwear and home decor brand acquired by Sears in 2002 for $2 billion and then spun off in 2014, appears set to open a store of its own in Rockville as it steps away from its ever-dwindling former parent.

The 8,593-square-foot store slated for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Congressional Plaza shopping center will be the first standalone Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE) in Greater Washington.

Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT) declined to comment, but the store buildout is listed on a construction leads website as “Lands’ End Retail Store at Congressional Plaza” in Montgomery County, Maryland. Bids are due by Wednesday.

A site plan for Congressional Plaza, located between Rockville Pike and East Jefferson Street near the Twinbrook Metro station, lists an 8,593-square-foot storefront as available between Off Saks 5th and Banner’s Hallmark. It was most recently a Performance Bicycle Shop.

The Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based Lands’ End continues…