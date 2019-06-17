202
Landmark Mall might be closed, but it’s still open for Hollywood

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 17, 2019 12:45 pm 06/17/2019 12:45pm
Landmark Mall’s best days may be behind it — or perhaps ahead of it — but the shuttered Alexandria shopping center is surprisingly finding new life in its dead-mall era as a go-to place for Hollywood productions.

Last week, the Macy’s in the Howard Hughes Corp.-owned mall was used as a staging area for the production of HBO’s “The Plot Against America,” according to someone with knowledge of the filming who asked not to be named. The first floor of the former Macy’s was used for costuming, hair and makeup as well as an assembly area for the shoots, which occurred in downtown D.C. on Friday and Saturday. Extras were shuttled from the mall to night shoots in the District.

A June 9 casting notice for “The Plot Against America” from Marinella Hume Casting lists an Alexandria shooting location, with a message saying extras would be shuttled to a D.C. location. The notice was seeking extras to play 1940s-era tourists.

