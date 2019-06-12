JBG Smith, Virginia Tech detail plans for Potomac Yard innovation campus

Virginia Tech will be an owner as well as a tenant at its proposed innovation campus by the planned Potomac Yard Metro station in Alexandria, but more precise details still need to be fleshed out…

The university anticipates two buildings combining for nearly 600,000 square feet in the first installment of its 1 million-square-foot campus, university spokesman Michael Stowe said in an email. Virginia Tech disclosed earlier this week that the campus will be established on part of Houston-based Lionstone Investments’ larger, 65-acre North Potomac Yard.

The campus was initially proposed for Oakville Triangle, on the opposite side of Route 1, as part of the incentives package tied to Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, but challenges emerged with that site. Virginia has committed $250 million toward the effort, with Virginia Tech matching.

This week’s announcement marked the start of a larger series of negotiations and community meetings involving Virginia…