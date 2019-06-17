JBG Smith accused of not honoring housing vouchers in Shaw

A D.C. resident has accused JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) of not accepting a form of financial housing assistance at its luxury Atlantic Plumbing apartments in Shaw in violation of the District’s Human Rights Act.…

A D.C. resident has accused JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) of not accepting a form of financial housing assistance at its luxury Atlantic Plumbing apartments in Shaw in violation of the District’s Human Rights Act.

Regina Williams sued the Chevy Chase-based developer June 3 in D.C. Superior Court after she said she was told by a representative that while JBG Smith accepts D.C. Housing Choice vouchers at its other properties, it does not accept them at the luxury residential building at 2112 Eighth St. NW.

Attorneys from the Neighborhood Legal Services Program representing Williams said their client “became paranoid and felt worthless because of this rejection,” according to Williams’ complaint, which seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. “She felt like she was being punished for having a voucher, and it was hard for her to continue the housing search because she was afraid of being rejected again for units and made to feel worthless.”

JBG Smith declined to comment on…