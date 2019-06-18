202
James Hoban’s sold to fellow Dupont restaurant owners

The latest in D.C. restaurant switcheroo is in Dupont Circle, where James Hoban’s at 1 Dupont Circle has been sold to the Mission Group, the owners of Mission Mexican restaurants and Hawthorne. 

Misson co-founders Fritz Brogan and Reed Landry plan to turn the 8,600-square-foot space into The Admiral, an American restaurant and bar named after Admiral Samuel Francis Du Pont, for whom the circle is named. 

The pair bought the business from James Hoban’s owner Patrick Whelan, who will retire after operating the restaurant for the past 12 years. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. James Hoban’s will close in mid-July.

Brogan and Landry already operate Mission Dupont, a 6,500-square-foot Mexican restaurant, and had been looking for another spot in the neighborhood. 

“At Mission Dupont, we turn away untold amounts of events, and bottomless brunch reservations, for being at capacity,” said Brogan. “We thought internally about whether it was too much to open such a large spot…

