202
Home » Latest News » Jack Evans to resign…

Jack Evans to resign from Metro board

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 20, 2019 4:54 pm 06/20/2019 04:54pm
Share

Just a day after he acknowledged he committed an ethics violation while chairing the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board, D.C. Councilman Jack Evans will resign from the board at the end of his term as chairman on June 27, according to a letter he sent to Council Chairman Phil Mendelson’s office late Thursday.

“It has been an honor to serve on Metro’s Board of Directors and as Chairman,” Evans wrote in the letter. “I’m proud of the work the Board has done to lead the agency through some of the most challenging years in its history.”

In his letter, Evans did not mention the ethics probe that the transit agency had launched on him after emails surfaced suggesting he was advertising his position as Metro chairman to land private sector work. Evans had already announced that he would step down as chairman June 30.

In a phone call with The Washington Post, Evans said “it is clear” from the probe into his conduct that he violated ethics rules.

“I apologize for any misunderstanding,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!