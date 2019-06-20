Jack Evans to resign from Metro board

Just a day after he acknowledged he committed an ethics violation while chairing the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board, D.C. Councilman Jack Evans will resign from the board at the end of his term…

Just a day after he acknowledged he committed an ethics violation while chairing the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board, D.C. Councilman Jack Evans will resign from the board at the end of his term as chairman on June 27, according to a letter he sent to Council Chairman Phil Mendelson’s office late Thursday.

“It has been an honor to serve on Metro’s Board of Directors and as Chairman,” Evans wrote in the letter. “I’m proud of the work the Board has done to lead the agency through some of the most challenging years in its history.”

In his letter, Evans did not mention the ethics probe that the transit agency had launched on him after emails surfaced suggesting he was advertising his position as Metro chairman to land private sector work. Evans had already announced that he would step down as chairman June 30.

In a phone call with The Washington Post, Evans said “it is clear” from the probe into his conduct that he violated ethics rules.

“I apologize for any misunderstanding,…