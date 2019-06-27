Investors Watch Brexit Unfold

Two candidates are left standing in the race to become prime minister of the United Kingdom, as Conservative Party lawmakers voted former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and current foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt into the final…

Two candidates are left standing in the race to become prime minister of the United Kingdom, as Conservative Party lawmakers voted former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and current foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt into the final round of the leadership contest centered around Brexit.

Johnson was the leader through five rounds of voting, while Hunt nosed out Johnson-nemesis Michael Gove for the final slot in the runoff. Approximately 160,000 Conservative Party members will elect the next Tory party leader — and prime minister — in a postal ballot concluding in late July.

Conservative Party members are a small and more vocally pro-Brexit subset of the nearly 47 million registered voters in the U.K., so this contest is of interest to global investors.

Johnson is a former mayor of London and was one of the most prominent supporters of Brexit before the vote in 2016. He enters the runoff election with a clear lead over the soft-spoken Hunt.

Johnson is a larger-than-life character widely known for his public relations gaffes and for a perpetually disheveled appearance. In his surprisingly subdued press conference after the victory of the pro-Brexit movement in 2016, Johnson looked like someone who had just seen the “you break it, you own it” sign after knocking over an expensive item in a store.

However, he seems to have undergone an “extreme makeover” to improve his public image for this leadership campaign, more carefully put together in his appearance and demeanor. Johnson’s front-runner status increases the perceived likelihood of a once unthinkable prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

Leaders of the Brexit movement led voters to the fantasy that “you can have your cake and eat it,” creating unrealistic expectations about a post-Brexit world. Theresa May was widely criticized for her approach in negotiating the terms of Brexit with the European Union, and candidates to replace her have made unconvincing promises to be more effective in bringing Brexit to the finish line.

Political insiders call being U.K. prime minister the “job from hell,” given the complexity of the Brexit process and friction between the U.K. and EU. The next prime minister may find being in power more challenging than being a critic of May’s plan for an orderly exit from the European Union.

Sir Ivan Rogers, former U.K. ambassador to the EU, says in renegotiating 100,000 pages of European Union laws, “everything is negotiable, from financial services to fish and nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

The issues to be resolved include the divorce bill — how much the U.K. will pay to get out of the EU — as well as what happens to U.K. citizens living in the EU and EU citizens living in the U.K.

A major sticking point in negotiations was the mutual desire to avoid a physical border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. May’s proposed deal with the EU included a “backstop” for the Irish border, which is a fallback position of last resort to maintain a seamless border on the island of Ireland if the U.K. leaves the EU without a comprehensive deal.

Opponents of the proposed deal view the backstop as a sort of purgatory in which the U.K. could be trapped in the EU, stuck with EU rules and unable to negotiate new trade agreements.

The U.K. economy is the fifth largest in the world, representing a bit more than 3% of global GDP in nominal terms. U.K.-listed stocks represent about 5% of the MSCI All Country World Index. The impact of a negotiated Brexit will largely be of local impact in the U.K. and Europe, with less dramatic economic and market implications for the rest of the world.

There are two scenarios that would have greater worldwide impact.

The first is the nightmare scenario in which the U.K. “crashes out” with a no-deal exit from the EU in October. The implications of a no-deal Brexit include the potential for long customs delays, food and medicine shortages and unrest among Scottish and Northern Irish voters who voted to stay in the EU.

Although Brexit won by a relatively narrow overall vote of 51.9% to 48.1%, Scotland backed “remain” by 62% to 38% and Northern Ireland backed “remain” by a 55.8% to 44.2% vote. In this nightmare scenario, Scotland and Northern Ireland could seek independence from the U.K .

The risk of a no-deal Brexit may be overstated, as the House of Commons is likely to block such an exit. The House of Commons consensus against a no-deal Brexit was demonstrated in April when the majority of ministers voted to force the prime minister to seek an extension of the Brexit process.

Another scenario unfriendly to markets is the potential for Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, a socialist with a capital S, to lead his party to victory in the next general election and become prime minister. Corbyn’s economic and foreign policy agendas would be profoundly anti-market and anti-democratic.

The next general election isn’t scheduled until 2022, but Johnson is reportedly considering calling for an earlier election.

The worst-case scenarios are likely to remain possibilities but are lower probability outcomes. Consequently, ignoring U.K. investment opportunities may be an unwise investment strategy. However, investing indiscriminately may be equally unwise.

U.K.-listed multinational stocks have outperformed stocks with higher exposure to the domestic U.K. economy since the Brexit vote in 2016. Globally oriented stocks such as HSBC, Rio Tinto, BP and Diageo have been among the relative winners, while domestically focused bank, retail, utilities and real estate stocks have lagged.

Some domestically focused stocks trade at what investors believe are worst-case valuations and could rebound sharply if a Brexit-deal is reached. The pound, unloved and trading far below purchasing power parity-based valuations, would also benefit from clarity about Brexit.

The challenges facing Europe and the U.K. will not disappear overnight. Market volatility associated with speculation about the potential for a no-deal Brexit or the prospects of Corbyn becoming prime minister may create buying opportunities for high quality U.K. equities and the undervalued pound.

The most likely scenario is for a push-pull process in which periods of extreme pessimism alternate with periods of relative optimism. In such an environment, investment selectivity and the patience to remain calm in response to extremes in market sentiment may be the key to successful investment results.

Disclosures: Registration with the SEC should not be construed as an endorsement or an indicator of investment skill, acumen or experience. Investments in securities are not insured, protected or guaranteed and may result in loss of income and/or principal. Unless stated otherwise, any mention of specific securities or investments is for hypothetical and illustrative purposes only. Advisor’s clients may or may not hold the securities discussed in their portfolios. Advisor makes no representations that any of the securities discussed have been or will be profitable.

