International design firm opens first D.C. office

Irvine, California-based interior design and architecture firm Ware Malcomb has opened its 24th location with a new office at One Franklin Square in the District. Ware Malcomb provides planning, architecture, interior design, branding and civil…

Irvine, California-based interior design and architecture firm Ware Malcomb has opened its 24th location with a new office at One Franklin Square in the District.

Ware Malcomb provides planning, architecture, interior design, branding and civil engineering services for commercial real estate and corporate clients. It has completed more than 100 projects in Greater Washington for clients including Medline Industries Inc., Xfinity and Alston Construction Co.

The company has tapped industry veteran Michael Christensen as regional director to lead the new D.C. office, located in a coworking space at 1301 K St. NW. He will be responsible for growing and managing the firm’s operations in the region. Regional offices typically staff between 10 and 40 employees.

Christensen has more 17 years of interior design experience, most recently working as an associate principal in the D.C. office of Chicago-based architecture firm Antunovich Associates Inc.

Ware Malcomb, founded in 1972, has more…