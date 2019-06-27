Inside Ora, the result of the gut renovation of a Kalorama Heights apartment building

The overhaul and rebranding of a Kalorama Heights apartment building as the 113-unit Ora is nearly complete. Construction at 2144 California St. NW will conclude in August, but leasing has started. The project carried a…

Construction at 2144 California St. NW will conclude in August, but leasing has started. The project carried a price tag of $65 million, with $20 million being directed to the renovation alone, according to Tracey Appelbaum, co-founder of BedRock Real Estate Partners LLC. The property, located a block west of the Washington Hilton, last sold in 2015 for $26.75 million.

BedRock and Pacolet Milliken LLC partnered on the remodel with Forrest Perkins, a D.C.-based interior architectural firm. The building was constructed in 1958, and Applebaum said it’s unlikely there have been major renovations until now.

A junior one-bedroom apartment at Ora will begin at $2,365 a month. Monthly rent for one and two-bedroom residences will range from $2,945 to $4,520. Applebaum said even with limited publicity and marketing, they already have five leases signed.

“We definitely expect some student…