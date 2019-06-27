202
Inside Ora, the result of the gut renovation of a Kalorama Heights apartment building

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 27, 2019 1:57 pm 06/27/2019 01:57pm
The overhaul and rebranding of a Kalorama Heights apartment building as the 113-unit Ora is nearly complete.

Construction at 2144 California St. NW will conclude in August, but leasing has started. The project carried a price tag of $65 million, with $20 million being directed to the renovation alone, according to Tracey Appelbaum, co-founder of BedRock Real Estate Partners LLC. The property, located a block west of the Washington Hilton, last sold in 2015 for $26.75 million.

BedRock and Pacolet Milliken LLC partnered on the remodel with Forrest Perkins, a D.C.-based interior architectural firm. The building was constructed in 1958, and Applebaum said it’s unlikely there have been major renovations until now.

A junior one-bedroom apartment at Ora will begin at $2,365 a month. Monthly rent for one and two-bedroom residences will range from $2,945 to $4,520. Applebaum said even with limited publicity and marketing, they already have five leases signed.

