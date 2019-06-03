Inova appoints new president to lead flagship Fairfax hospital

Inova Health System has named Dr. Steve Narang as the next leader of its Fairfax Medical Campus. Narang, a pediatrician and executive from Phoenix-based Banner Health, succeeds Patrick Christiansen, who retired last year. Since then,…

Narang, a pediatrician and executive from Phoenix-based Banner Health, succeeds Patrick Christiansen, who retired last year. Since then, Susan Carroll has been serving as acting president of the Falls Church-based nonprofit health system’s flagship hospital and, going forward, will be its chief administrative officer, according to an Inova spokeswoman.

Narang will assume his position with the organization July 8.

Since 2013, Narang has served as CEO of Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix. He was previously chief medical officer at Banner’s Cardon Children’s Medical Center and medical director of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“We are so pleased that Dr. Narang is joining us at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus,” said Dr. Steve Motew, Inova’s chief physician executive, in a statement to the WBJ. “He is joining an outstanding high-performing…