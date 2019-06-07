Inova adds more new faces to its executive team

The string of leadership changes at Inova Health System isn’t over yet. The Falls Church-based nonprofit’s latest hires come at the corporate level, with the naming of Alice Pope as its new chief financial officer.…

The string of leadership changes at Inova Health System isn’t over yet.

The Falls Church-based nonprofit’s latest hires come at the corporate level, with the naming of Alice Pope as its new chief financial officer. She’ll succeed longtime CFO Richard Magenheimer, who’s retiring this week after 32 years with the organization, according to Inova. She begins serving in the role July 1.

Pope was previously CFO and senior vice president at HonorHealth, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based system with five acute-care hospitals plus outpatient, primary and specialty care services. She’d formerly served as CFO at Wellmont Health System from 2000 to 2016. She earned her bachelor’s from the University of Virginia and master’s in business administration from East Tennessee State University.

“For more than 30 years, Alice has built a reputation as a keen financial strategist and strong team leader with the ability to grow revenue while leading transformational change,” said Inova President…