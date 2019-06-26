Balanced Fund 12407.06 – .12 – .14 + 11.39 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2124.59 – .26 + .33 + 8.60 Emerging Markets 337.87 + .69 + .94 + 12.08 Equity Income Fund 12391.00 – .48 –…

Balanced Fund 12407.06 – .12 – .14 + 11.39

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2124.59 – .26 + .33 + 8.60

Emerging Markets 337.87 + .69 + .94 + 12.08

Equity Income Fund 12391.00 – .48 – .55 + 14.53

GNMA 747.56 – .08 + .01 + 3.75

General Municipal Debt 1390.05 + .22 + 5.43

Gold Fund 273.05 – .06 + 6.45 + 21.28

High Current Yield 2258.92 – .03 + .34 + 9.88

High Yield Municipal 654.23 + .01 + .26 + 6.31

International Fund 1848.90 + .06 + .39 + 13.47

Science and Technology Fund 2856.20 + .90 – .11 + 24.45

Short Investment Grade 368.11 – .08 + .06 + 3.17

Short Municipal 187.76 + .01 + .11 + 1.66

US Government 677.74 – .26 – .13 + 4.75

