Balanced Fund 12423.97 – .42 + .30 + 11.54 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2129.99 + .05 + .85 + 8.88 Emerging Markets 335.42 – 1.00 + 1.34 + 11.26 Equity Income Fund 12457.43 – .54 +…

Balanced Fund 12423.97 – .42 + .30 + 11.54

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2129.99 + .05 + .85 + 8.88

Emerging Markets 335.42 – 1.00 + 1.34 + 11.26

Equity Income Fund 12457.43 – .54 + .25 + 15.14

GNMA 748.14 + .02 + .26 + 3.83

General Municipal Debt 1389.44 + .01 + .17 + 5.39

Gold Fund 272.70 – 1.07 + 7.30 + 21.12

High Current Yield 2259.41 – .22 + .52 + 9.91

High Yield Municipal 654.20 + .07 + .25 + 6.30

International Fund 1847.32 – .59 + 1.01 + 13.37

Science and Technology Fund 2833.38 – 1.52 – .29 + 23.45

Short Investment Grade 368.47 + .04 + .32 + 3.27

Short Municipal 187.73 + .02 + .10 + 1.65

US Government 679.42 + .07 + .33 + 5.01

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.