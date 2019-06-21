Balanced Fund 12484.80 – .17 + 1.54 + 12.08 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2118.61 – .31 + .74 + 8.29 Emerging Markets 338.32 – .36 + 3.84 + 12.23 Equity Income Fund 12549.05 – .08 +…
Balanced Fund 12484.80 – .17 + 1.54 + 12.08
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2118.61 – .31 + .74 + 8.29
Emerging Markets 338.32 – .36 + 3.84 + 12.23
Equity Income Fund 12549.05 – .08 + 1.61 + 15.99
GNMA 747.14 – .18 + .21 + 3.69
General Municipal Debt 1388.33 + .01 + .15 + 5.30
Gold Fund 268.60 + .34 + 7.46 + 19.30
High Current Yield 2263.59 + .08 + 1.02 + 10.11
High Yield Municipal 653.35 + .02 + .21 + 6.16
International Fund 1856.48 – .29 + 2.72 + 13.94
Science and Technology Fund 2883.39 – .32 + 3.56 + 25.63
Short Investment Grade 368.00 – .04 + .20 + 3.14
Short Municipal 187.66 + .01 + .10 + 1.61
US Government 675.79 – .55 – .04 + 4.45
