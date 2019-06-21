Balanced Fund 12484.80 – .17 + 1.54 + 12.08 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2118.61 – .31 + .74 + 8.29 Emerging Markets 338.32 – .36 + 3.84 + 12.23 Equity Income Fund 12549.05 – .08 +…

Balanced Fund 12484.80 – .17 + 1.54 + 12.08

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2118.61 – .31 + .74 + 8.29

Emerging Markets 338.32 – .36 + 3.84 + 12.23

Equity Income Fund 12549.05 – .08 + 1.61 + 15.99

GNMA 747.14 – .18 + .21 + 3.69

General Municipal Debt 1388.33 + .01 + .15 + 5.30

Gold Fund 268.60 + .34 + 7.46 + 19.30

High Current Yield 2263.59 + .08 + 1.02 + 10.11

High Yield Municipal 653.35 + .02 + .21 + 6.16

International Fund 1856.48 – .29 + 2.72 + 13.94

Science and Technology Fund 2883.39 – .32 + 3.56 + 25.63

Short Investment Grade 368.00 – .04 + .20 + 3.14

Short Municipal 187.66 + .01 + .10 + 1.61

US Government 675.79 – .55 – .04 + 4.45

