Balanced Fund 12420.30 + .27 + 1.10 + 11.50

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2117.57 + .26 + .93 + 8.24

Emerging Markets 334.44 + 1.05 + 1.66 + 10.94

Equity Income Fund 12455.71 + .24 + 1.13 + 15.12

GNMA 747.44 + .16 + .26 + 3.73

General Municipal Debt 1386.83 – .02 + .05 + 5.19

Gold Fund 257.40 + 1.28 + 4.70 + 14.32

High Current Yield 2251.04 + .14 + .55 + 9.50

High Yield Municipal 652.60 + .01 + .11 + 6.04

International Fund 1841.79 + .70 + 1.21 + 13.04

Science and Technology Fund 2860.17 + .66 + 2.27 + 24.62

Short Investment Grade 367.91 + .16 + .25 + 3.11

Short Municipal 187.55 + .05 + 1.55

US Government 676.41 – .11 + .24 + 4.55

