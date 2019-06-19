Balanced Fund 12420.30 + .27 + 1.10 + 11.50 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2117.57 + .26 + .93 + 8.24 Emerging Markets 334.44 + 1.05 + 1.66 + 10.94 Equity Income Fund 12455.71 + .24 +…
Balanced Fund 12420.30 + .27 + 1.10 + 11.50
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2117.57 + .26 + .93 + 8.24
Emerging Markets 334.44 + 1.05 + 1.66 + 10.94
Equity Income Fund 12455.71 + .24 + 1.13 + 15.12
GNMA 747.44 + .16 + .26 + 3.73
General Municipal Debt 1386.83 – .02 + .05 + 5.19
Gold Fund 257.40 + 1.28 + 4.70 + 14.32
High Current Yield 2251.04 + .14 + .55 + 9.50
High Yield Municipal 652.60 + .01 + .11 + 6.04
International Fund 1841.79 + .70 + 1.21 + 13.04
Science and Technology Fund 2860.17 + .66 + 2.27 + 24.62
Short Investment Grade 367.91 + .16 + .25 + 3.11
Short Municipal 187.55 + .05 + 1.55
US Government 676.41 – .11 + .24 + 4.55
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.