Balanced Fund 12389.86 + .74 + .71 + 11.23 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2111.92 + .34 + .73 + 7.95 Emerging Markets 330.87 + 1.72 – .20 + 9.76 Equity Income Fund 12417.93 + .75 +…

Balanced Fund 12389.86 + .74 + .71 + 11.23

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2111.92 + .34 + .73 + 7.95

Emerging Markets 330.87 + 1.72 – .20 + 9.76

Equity Income Fund 12417.93 + .75 + .73 + 14.78

GNMA 746.22 + .11 + .24 + 3.56

General Municipal Debt 1386.99 + .04 + .06 + 5.20

Gold Fund 255.03 + 1.47 + 5.15 + 13.27

High Current Yield 2247.79 + .31 + .23 + 9.34

High Yield Municipal 652.62 + .06 + .10 + 6.04

International Fund 1828.45 + 1.29 – .13 + 12.22

Science and Technology Fund 2840.86 + 1.53 + 1.01 + 23.78

Short Investment Grade 367.40 + .05 + .17 + 2.97

Short Municipal 187.54 + .02 + .04 + 1.55

US Government 675.36 – .11 + .17 + 4.39

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.