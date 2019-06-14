Balanced Fund 12295.34 – .18 + .17 + 10.38 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2102.93 + .05 + .06 + 7.49 Emerging Markets 325.14 – 1.22 – .03 + 7.85 Equity Income Fund 12341.37 – .15 +…

Balanced Fund 12295.34 – .18 + .17 + 10.38

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2102.93 + .05 + .06 + 7.49

Emerging Markets 325.14 – 1.22 – .03 + 7.85

Equity Income Fund 12341.37 – .15 + .30 + 14.07

GNMA 745.63 – .04 + .05 + 3.48

General Municipal Debt 1386.44 + .03 – .10 + 5.16

Gold Fund 249.58 + .35 + 1.59 + 10.85

High Current Yield 2240.15 – .04 + .30 + 8.97

High Yield Municipal 652.16 + .05 – .10 + 5.97

International Fund 1805.38 – .84 – .42 + 10.80

Science and Technology Fund 2784.29 – .86 – .18 + 21.31

Short Investment Grade 367.38 + .02 + .11 + 2.96

Short Municipal 187.48 + .01 + 1.51

US Government 675.94 – .02 – .09 + 4.48

