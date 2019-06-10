Balanced Fund 12293.76 + .16 + 2.47 + 10.37 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2087.59 – .67 – .64 + 6.71 Emerging Markets 328.07 + .87 + 1.43 + 8.83 Equity Income Fund 12313.26 + .07 +…

Balanced Fund 12293.76 + .16 + 2.47 + 10.37

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2087.59 – .67 – .64 + 6.71

Emerging Markets 328.07 + .87 + 1.43 + 8.83

Equity Income Fund 12313.26 + .07 + 3.59 + 13.81

GNMA 743.81 – .20 – .14 + 3.23

General Municipal Debt 1387.43 – .03 + .09 + 5.24

Gold Fund 242.81 – 1.16 – .05 + 7.84

High Current Yield + 8.67

High Yield Municipal 652.19 – .09 + .06 + 5.97

International Fund 1817.98 + .27 + 2.76 + 11.57

Science and Technology Fund 2821.50 + 1.16 + 7.00 + 22.94

Short Investment Grade 367.05 + .02 + .07 + 2.87

Short Municipal 187.45 + .06 + 1.50

US Government 670.91 – .83 – .90 + 3.70

