Balanced Fund 12191.61 + .26 + 1.23 + 9.45

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2097.98 + .31 + .68 + 7.24

Emerging Markets 322.23 – .16 + .78 + 6.89

Equity Income Fund 12235.62 + .56 + 2.59 + 13.09

GNMA 744.42 + .04 + .47 + 3.31

General Municipal Debt 1385.11 – .08 + .16 + 5.06

Gold Fund 245.89 + 1.09 + 9.02 + 9.21

High Current Yield 2226.27 + .07 + .25 + 8.29

High Yield Municipal 651.16 – .11 + .12 + 5.81

International Fund 1793.51 + .33 + 1.38 + 10.07

Science and Technology Fund 2752.37 + .81 + 1.03 + 19.92

Short Investment Grade 366.92 – .01 + .34 + 2.83

Short Municipal 187.38 – .01 + .08 + 1.46

US Government 674.46 – .02 + .51 + 4.25

