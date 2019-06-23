Ignored at Work? Here’s How to Speak Up for Yourself

It’s not surprising that in an era characterized by divisive rhetoric and ego-driven leaders, the loudest voice in the room often commands the most attention in the office. To avoid going unheard, you may need…

It’s not surprising that in an era characterized by divisive rhetoric and ego-driven leaders, the loudest voice in the room often commands the most attention in the office. To avoid going unheard, you may need to strategize effective ways to get noticed at work and learn how to deal with co-workers who ignore you.

Often that means learning how to speak up for yourself, whether because you have a lower-key personality or simply because you are part of a group that’s routinely overlooked by colleagues.

Being Overlooked at Work

Four groups of people are routinely ignored at work: introverts, remote workers, underrepresented minorities and junior employees. So says Rousseau Kazi, CEO and co-founder of communications platform Threads.

“There’s usually a lack of empathy (therefore an increase of ignorance) that people have with these four groups of people,” Kazi says. “They are overlooked largely due to the person in power assuming they don’t care enough about the topic or that they don’t have something to add.”

Kazi points out that many key decisions happen in meetings that are capped by a head count, which can end up excluding people in these four groups and leaving out employees who have some of the freshest perspectives.

Even workers invited to important meetings may be ignored if they don’t speak up.

“People who are more introverted prefer to collect their thoughts before sharing, but since others end up speaking throughout the entire meeting, it’s hard for them to get a word in,” Kazi adds. “This leads to managers assuming that the introverted employees don’t have meaningful things to say, therefore leaving them out of future meetings.”

Because remote workers are usually communicating over video chat, they may have a hard time chiming in, not to mention obstacles to overcome because of scheduling issues: “For any discussion that isn’t clearly something they should be a part of, they slowly start getting left off meeting invites, which ultimately leads to a lack of empathy, confidence, etc.”

Ways to get noticed at work include:

— Network one-on-one.

— Use visual cues.

— Share your thoughts in writing.

— Tell stories to support your ideas.

— Make a business case.

— Follow up.

While there’s no way to make meetings (and business environments in general) completely fair, you can learn how to deal with co-workers who ignore you and how to speak up, starting with these action steps.

Network one-on-one.

Introverts and others who may feel ignored at work or have difficulty speaking up in group meetings can benefit from connecting individually with people, suggests Lynette Crane, CEO and founder of Quiet Brilliance Consulting.

“Networking one-on-one with your colleagues can help you build a support base of people who will stick up for your being heard, or will refer to you and your ideas in what they say,” advises Crane, who is the author of the upcoming book “Quiet Brilliance: Solving Corporate America’s Leadership Crisis with ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ Talent.”

Use visual cues.

While one-on-one networking can help boost your credibility within an organization, you still will likely find yourself needing to communicate in meetings. Crane suggests trying some visual cues to draw attention.

“In a group setting, use body language first to indicate you want to speak,” she says. “Straighten up, lean forward, move an object on the table in front of you.”

Share your thoughts in writing.

Along with body language, writing down your perspective and distributing it can help you influence more people in a medium that you control.

“If you were in a meeting where you felt like you weren’t able to get a word in, sharing your thoughts afterwards via the written medium of choice is valuable,” says Kazi.

This approach gives you the time to thoughtfully share your ideas and opinions. No one can rush you, interrupt you or talk over you. People will have time to read your thoughtful response rather than potentially misunderstand your points in the meeting since there are many other distractions.

Kazi emphasizes that even after the team discussion is over and a decision was made in the meeting, it’s never “useless” to go through the process of providing your comments to others in writing after the fact.

“People build models around what others care about by what they say or share,” he says. “If you didn’t get a chance to speak up, people might assume that you didn’t care about the topic. Sharing your thoughts afterwards will teach people that you do, in fact, have a strong opinion on the topic. For future meetings and discussions, there’s a higher chance that someone will create room for you to share your thoughts since it’s clear that you care about it.”

Tell stories to support your ideas.

When you think of the people who can best command a room, you’ll often discover that they call upon storytelling as a secret weapon.

“Stories interest people and are especially good as illustrations if you have technical skills that are not understood completely by people around you,” Crane explains.

Make a business case.

Managers and other leaders in your office care about how what you say affects their bottom line. Therefore, Crane instructs introverts to present their ideas in such a way that the business case is clear, answering questions such as: “Will this idea move/increase revenue, decrease loss, make the company more competitive, or bring it more readily into compliance with regulations?”

Follow up.

Kazi maintains that in many situations, people simply don’t realize that they’re excluding others, so taking time to clear the air and share your perspective directly with someone after a meeting can be critical.

“For meetings where you feel like you were boxed out by someone, have a quick one-on-one with them shortly after or send a note,” he says. “Explaining to them how their actions impacted your ability to participate in the meeting — and that you believe they didn’t do this intentionally — allows them to internalize the feedback without feeling like they need to be defensive. Most people aren’t evil, they’re ignorant.”

