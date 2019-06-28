Howard University Hospital opens center for low-income military families

Howard University Hospital announced Friday the opening of its new health center specifically for military families. The center, located on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, provides food and nutrition resources for low-income military families who qualify for…

Howard University Hospital announced Friday the opening of its new health center specifically for military families.

The center, located on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, provides food and nutrition resources for low-income military families who qualify for the Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program. It is the Howard hospital’s third WIC center in the District.

WIC is a governmental plan for both pregnant and postpartum women with children up to age 5. To qualify, participants must be at medical or nutritional risk, in addition to meeting income guidelines. Families are issued vouchers for healthy foods, which can be redeemed at most military base commissaries or grocery stores. It does not cover items like diapers or clothing.

Davene White, director of Howard University Hospital’s CARES (Comprehensive Area Resources, Entitlements and Services) Public Health Services, said her organization received a $35,000 grant for center renovations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture,…