How to Write a Business Letter

When it comes to professional communication, texting and messaging are convenient, but they can’t compete with a well-crafted business letter. “Business letters are important because they are a direct reflection of you and the company you represent,” says Derek Wall, founder and CEO of HUBX, a marketplace platform that connects sellers to business-to-business buyers.

To write an effective business letter that will make a good impression and get results, make sure to use the proper format, avoid generic salutations, be clear about your purpose for writing, end with a call to action, aim for 250 words or less and proofread before sending. Keep reading to learn more about crafting a polished business letter.

The Best Business Letter Format

When it comes to business letters, formatting is crucial, Wall says. The document must be well-organized and follow a standard structure to look professional.

A business letter should include the following components:

— Your contact information.

— Date.

— Recipient’s name and address.

— Salutation.

— Body.

— Closing.

Your Contact Information

“At the top, you really should have your own letterhead,” says career expert Wendi Weiner. However, if you don’t have letterhead stationery, you can improvise by inserting your address at the top of the page. There is no need to put your name or title here. The street address, city, state and ZIP code will suffice.

Date

Skip a line and write out the date, including the full name of the month. Depending on your preference, center the date or use the left justify option.

Recipient’s Name and Address

Skip another line and write the recipient’s name, title and address. Use the left justify option and write out the address in the same way you’d write it on an envelope.

Salutation

Skip another line and write “Dear” followed by the recipient’s title and last name. “You really don’t want to use ‘To Whom It May Concern‘ or ‘Dear Sir’ or ‘Dear Madam,'” Weiner says. Instead, search LinkedIn or call the company directly to determine who would be the most appropriate recipient. A comma or a colon are acceptable at the end of the salutation.

Body

The style of the letter’s body can vary, but a block format is most common, says Kurt Westfield, CEO of real estate services firm WC Equity Group in Tampa, Florida. This format calls for single spacing and left justification of the text. Skip a line between paragraphs and do not indent them.

Closing

The most common way to close a business letter is with “Sincerely,” though some people prefer an alternate word such as “Regards.” Skip a space after the last paragraph, add the closing and then skip another space before typing your full name. If the letter will be printed and signed, skip three or four spaces between the closing and your name to provide enough room for the signature. The closing can be aligned with the body using left justify or centered under the date. If you center the date, make sure the first letter of your name lines up with the first letter of the closing. “It’s important to keep everything organized and consistent to show that you care about the message you are putting forth,” Wall explains.

Sending an Email Business Letter

It’s traditional to send business letters through the mail, but you can also send correspondence via email. If you want to have your letter viewed as quickly as possible, Weiner recommends placing the letter text directly in the email rather than using an attachment. Not only will that make it easy for the recipient to read your message, but it eliminates any security concerns people may have about opening an attachment.

” Email tends to be a bit less professional,” Westfield says, but its format should mimic that of a traditional letter. Follow the same format for all business correspondence regardless of its delivery method.

Tips for Writing a Professional Business Letter

While the format of a business letter is important, its content deserves just as much attention.

“Consider ahead of time what you want to achieve or what your goal is for writing your letter,” says Kathleen E.R. Murphy, a certified Gallup Strengths Coach who works with business professionals. Then, use clear and concise language to convey that message.

Start with a brief introduction of yourself or your purpose for writing. Then, segue into the information you wish to share. “Double-check any facts you include in your letter,” Murphy cautions. Incorrect information can put your credibility at risk.

End the letter with a call to action for your desired outcome. For instance, ask the recipient to RSVP for the event if the letter is an invitation or recommend setting up a meeting if you are pursuing a business partnership. Even though your contact information is located at the top of the letter, reiterate the best way to reach you in the closing paragraph. Make it easy for the recipient to fulfill your request.

As for the length, Weiner suggests 250 words or less. “Since people are reading things on their smartphones. It’s best to have something short and to the point,” she explains.

Mistakes to Avoid When Writing a Business Letter

Serious gaffes can distract from your letter’s message. “The No. 1 mistake is grammar,” Westfield says. “It’s a deal-breaker for me.” Most word-processing programs will check for spelling and grammar mistakes, or you could ask a trusted person to proofread the letter prior to mailing.

Trying to impress the recipient with your vocabulary is also a mistake. “Sometimes people can get caught up trying to make their letters overly formal and wordy,” Wall says. This can make it difficult for a recipient to understand what is being requested. “Get to the point and lay out the purpose of your letter clearly.”

Another mistake is trying to cover multiple topics in a single letter. Sticking to one point will make your letter more effective, Murphy says.

Review Business Letter Templates

Rather than crafting a business letter from scratch, you could use a template. Many word-processing programs, such as Microsoft Word, offer free templates. A number of free options are also available on the website Vertex42.

When selecting a template, look for one that uses standard formatting and a professional font. Keep in mind, Times New Roman font in a 12-point size is common.

