How to Turn Down a Job Offer

Most people interview for career opportunities with the hope and expectation of landing the job. In the simple scenario, the employer makes an offer, the applicant accepts and they both live happily ever in fairy tale fashion.

But what if the job seeker decides declining a job offer is the best option? There is a correct method for rejecting a job offer that will preserve relationships and options while assisting both the employee and the organization to find better fits for their needs.

How to Decline a Job Offer

— Have a clear sense of your goals.

— Think like an investor.

— Negotiate.

— Choose a communication medium.

— Say thank you.

— Select a clear, precise reason.

— Follow up with everyone you met.

Rejecting a job offer requires clear goals.

The key to knowing whether to reject a job offer begins with a clear sense of what you seek. The old expression is that any path will do when you don’t know where you are going. When an applicant does not have a clear goal or expectation, it is easy to go far down the path with a poor-fit job only to decide at the end. Goals clarity at the outset will help the job seeker know with at least general precision which conversations are worth having and which should be declined at the outset.

A keen understanding of basic job search criteria will likely include location, title, compensation, relationship, fit with the hiring organization and opportunities for advancement or other experiences. These criteria should be ranked in personal and family order of importance.

For example, one might not want to move for small promotion but might be willing to uproot her family for a big step up. By knowing and being able to articulate these relative trade-offs, a job seeker will appear more grounded and self-knowledgeable to a recruiter or hiring manager. So few people really know what they want in life and their careers that those who do give off an air of confidence that is appealing to employers.

Declining a job offer means thinking like an investor.

When considering a career opportunity, think like an investor. The finance concept of “return on investment” applies.

The time you spend on a job is your investment. Indeed, life being short, time is your most precious asset. For the provision of your time, what “return” do you expect? Chances are, it is some combination of current compensation, future compensation (like equity), experience, contacts, personal branding, credentials or adventure.

If the offered combination of those items is not favorable for the investment of your time and the opportunity cost of doing something else, you ought to decline the opportunity.

Negotiate before turning down a job offer.

First decide if there is anything salvageable about the offer. For example, if the role were in another location or paid a bit more, would you take it? Then, you need to attempt to negotiate a change to the offer.

But if there are no circumstances under which you would take the job or if negotiation is unsuccessful, it is time to decline. But how to politely decline a job offer?

Choose your communication medium for rejecting a job offer.

It is best to call the hiring manager by phone and then follow up with a written email that same day. If you can’t get the manager on the phone, then a voicemail is permitted after a couple of tries. An email or after-hours voicemail is expedient, but it is a cowardly way out.

Decide on your reason for declining a job offer.

When you are resolved to decline a job offer, write out for yourself a reason that is clear, consistent and precise. There is no reason to ramble on with three of four explanations, just get to the point. Start with a thank you, move to the reason or reasons for the decline, offer the terms under which you would reconsider, if any, and then offer to help.

A sample letter declining a job offer might say: “Thank you so much for the offer. I am flattered that you considered me a good fit for the role. Unfortunately, I must decline the opportunity because the compensation is a bit light and I am not willing to move to California at this time. If something does open up in Texas at a higher level, I hope you will reconsider my candidacy. I do have a few other candidates in mind who might be a fit. Would you like introductions?”

After turning down a job offer, follow up with everyone you met.

If you have passed the offer stage, you should already have sent thank you notes or emails to everyone you met in the hiring process. Having turned down the offer, it is now appropriate to email or call each person with whom you interviewed again and thank them as well. Give slightly rephrased versions of the same reasoning to each of these people on the assumption that they may compare notes with each other.

Don’t be surprised if you don’t hear back from a hiring manager or recruiter after you spurn an offer. It is not necessarily spite on their part but more likely a sense of panic that they have returned to the start of their search for the open position.

Being able to turn down offers that are not good or perfect fits is one of the job seeker pleasures in a strong hiring economy and period of historically low unemployment. Remember, however, that the world is small and how you treat people when you have the power will be remembered when under different circumstances you may not.

