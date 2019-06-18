How to Manage a Double Major

Taking on two college majors can mean much more work for students — but it may bring a greater reward. Economically, that reward is likely to be determined by what fields a student chooses to…

Taking on two college majors can mean much more work for students — but it may bring a greater reward.

Economically, that reward is likely to be determined by what fields a student chooses to double major in. A combination of business and STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, is the most lucrative double major, according to academic research published in 2016 and based on data from the 2010 National Survey of College Graduates, a biennial survey administered by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The research was conducted by Alison Del Rossi of St. Lawrence University in New York and Joni Hersch of the Vanderbilt University Law School in Tennessee. Both researchers are professors in addition to holding other appointments at their respective schools.

“Double majoring is one educational strategy that may combine advantages of technical training with liberal arts education, allowing access to higher paying occupations as well as cultivating critical thinking and communication skills,” the researchers wrote.

What Is a Double Major?

Generally, a double major refers to a degree in which a student has earned enough credits for majors in two different disciplines. A double major can vary from a double degree program, which confers two separate diplomas and may require more credit hours. According to Del Rossi and Hersch, about 20% of graduates obtain a double major.

But tackling multiple majors can have drawbacks.

Depending on the college, students may need to juggle two sets of academic requirements, and splitting their focus could result in lower grades in both areas, experts say. Some also worry that adding a second major may delay graduation, forcing students to invest more time and money in their education, although Del Rossi and Hersch found in their research that is often not the case.

“We found no evidence that people with double majors spent more time in college,” Del Rossi says. “I think double majoring is more prevalent at schools where it may be easier to do so,” she adds, noting that a school such as St. Lawrence has only one set of core requirements. That may differ from other schools, where students are compartmentalized into individual colleges within the institution.

Help from advisers is key to successfully completing multiple degrees, says Elizabeth Terry-Emmot, director of the College of Liberal Arts Advising Center at Colorado State University. Many of the students Terry-Emmot works with successfully complete two or even three majors and still graduate in four years, she says. But that kind of academic feat doesn’t happen by chance.

These three tips can help students complete a double major without doubling their time in college.

How to Double Major: Start Planning Early

Degrees have prerequisites, and most students knock out those requirements in their first or second year. Adding a second major further down the line can often mean tacking on another semester or two.

An early start is especially important if the second major is a language, Terry-Emmot says. “If you get three years into your education, you don’t have enough time to focus enough on the language to start learning it,” she says.

Terry-Emmot adds that most of the double major students she works with take at least 15 credit hours per semester. Although credit hours in college classes may vary depending on length or the level of work, 15 credit hours is generally equivalent to five classes.

Before pursuing a double major, Hersch cautions undergraduates to consider whether they really need to.

“I don’t think students should go in thinking that they’re going to major in anything in particular, that’s why we have general education courses, and this is their opportunity to find out what they are passionate about or interested in,” Hersch says.

Decide on a Program and Make Every Class Count

All majors have general education courses and electives built in, and students should use those credits wisely.

Once a student has a program and a plan, he or she should look for classes that may apply to both majors. Classes within the same college — such as liberal arts — often overlap, so students majoring in international studies and history may be able to double dip by taking a course such as Latin American history, says Terry-Emmot. “You can often fit that second major into electives. Students don’t realize that,” she says. “Doing a double major, you really need to show them how to integrate.”

Educators urge students to think twice before pursuing a double major just because it looks good on a resume.

“I think that simply to double major or add minors so that you have an extra line on your resume is the wrong approach,” Del Rossi says.

Similarly, Hersch worries that the “chase for credentials is not building to any kind of coherent education.”

Map Out a Degree and Career Plan

All students should have a four-year plan, but for double majors, that road map is critical, Terry-Emmot says.

Sujal Manohar, a rising senior at Duke University in North Carolina, is balancing majors in visual arts and neuroscience. She says she waited until late fall of her sophomore year before declaring her majors and worked with advisors to make sure her plan was doable. Manohar, who describes herself as well organized, says she planned out her classes to ensure she could study both topics.

To others looking to pursue a double major, Manohar advises them to understand the requirements and do their own research. Also, she points to the role that Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes played in helping expedite her college degree. She was able to use AP and IB classes to satisfy some of the general education requirements at Duke.

Manohar chose to pursue a degree focused on both visual arts and neuroscience because it combines her passions.

“I’ve always had a strong interest in art. It’s been something I’ve enjoyed and been passionate about for pretty much my whole life. I’ve also nurtured simultaneous interest in the sciences and STEM fields. Going in, I knew I wanted to pair art with some sort of STEM major,” Manohar says.

Though her work in the two fields doesn’t overlap in the classroom, Manohar has managed to merge the topics in her own artwork. When she graduates in 2020, she plans to draw from both fields and show potential employers how she has connected the topics. Currently she’s interested in how art can be used to improve patient outcomes in medicine or therapy.

“Being able to think artistically and creatively and still having a very solid understanding of science is beneficial in any field you go into,” Manohar says. “It’s important to have an interdisciplinary mindset when you’re solving problems, and that’s applicable to a lot of fields.”

