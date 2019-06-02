How to Heal From Diastasis Recti

Maintaining a strong core is important for both men and women. Keeping a healthy core is particularly challenging for women who’ve gone through a pregnancy and experienced diastasis recti, also known as abdominal separation. “A…

Maintaining a strong core is important for both men and women. Keeping a healthy core is particularly challenging for women who’ve gone through a pregnancy and experienced diastasis recti, also known as abdominal separation.

“A diastasis is a separation between the two sides of the rectus abdominus, a muscle that runs vertically from our sternum to our pubic bone,” says physical therapist Lauren Tadros, supervisor of outpatient physical therapy at NYU Langone’s Joan H. Tisch Center for Women’s Health. DR typically occurs during pregnancy and is caused by excessive strain placed on the muscles by the growing uterus, she says.

When Does Diastasis Recti Occur?

Diastasis recti most often occurs during the last trimester, as the fetus rapidly increases in size, explains Karen S. Weeks, a physical therapist with the Northwestern Medicine Integrated Pelvic Health Program in Chicago. Weeks notes that women who deliver large babies or twins, or who are pregnant multiple times, are at an increased risk of experiencing the condition. Research from the University of Oslo in 2016 found that 45.4 percent and 32.6 percent of women have DR at six months and 12 months postpartum, respectively. Although separation between the muscles narrows significantly immediately after childbirth, many women will have some degree of a gap between the abdominal muscles that persists postpartum, which is a normal experience, explains prenatal and postnatal fitness specialist Jessie Mundell, who’s based in Calgary, Canada.

Diastasis recti can be asymptomatic for some women, Tadros says. “It’s more of a cosmetic issue for (some) women because of the bulge and loose skin it can create,” she says. When DR is symptomatic, it can lead to lower back pain, pelvic discomfort and incontinence.

DR can have profound effects on the function of the pelvic floor muscles, bladder and bowel function, says Isa Herrera, a physical therapist based in New York City. She’s the founder of Pelvic Pain Relief, a website that provides education to help women manage pelvic floor dysfunction, and the author of “Ending Pain In Pregnancy: Trade Secrets for an Injury-Free Childbirth, Relieving Pelvic Girdle Pain, and Creating Powerful Pelvic Muscles,” as well as four other books about women’s pelvic health. “It’s a well-known fact that the pelvic floor muscles and the abdominals have a synergistic relationship,” she says. “When one is happy, the other one is happy, as well.” When DR is present, it decreases the ability of the pelvic floor muscles to contract effectively, contributing to urinary problems, fecal incontinence and sexual dysfunction, Herrera says.

Overall, two-thirds of all DR patients suffer from at least one support-related pelvic floor dysfunction, according to research from the Washington University Medical School in St. Louis. And, for active female athletes, a decline in core function can significantly affect the ability to transfer forces throughout the body when running, control intra-abdominal pressure during lifts and result in umbilical hernias, explains Julie Wiebe, a Los Angeles-based women’s health physical therapist.

Do You Have Diastasis Recti?

Most women with DR “report a feeling of their abdominals being ‘too loose’ or that they feel that their abdominals just aren’t supporting them,” Weeks says. “Some women feel low back or pelvic pain, while others have urine leakage or a feeling of bulging, either in the abdomen or in the pelvic floor.”

Sound familiar? While your OB-GYN or a women’s health physical therapist can evaluate your core for DR using calipers or an ultrasound — whether you’re a few weeks or a few years postpartum — you can also get a sense of any separation with a simple at-home test.

Here’s how: Lie on your back with your knees bent and your abdomen easily visible. Place your pointer and middle fingers together and pointing down directly over your navel. Lift your head and shoulders off the floor as if you were performing an abdominal crunch. While carefully holding the lift, press your fingers down into your stomach, feeling the distance between the left and right sides of the muscles and the gap they may or may not form, Tadros says. To obtain the best measurement of your DR, be consistent with your measurements, Herrera says. She suggests measuring the DR gap at the belly button, 2 inches below the belly button and 2 inches above the belly button. In doing your measurements, if you notice a gap greater than two finger-widths along any point, then it’s likely that you have DR.

Diastatis Recti Exercises

Fortunately, if you have DR, there are strategies, including exercises, that can help you heal. With regard to exercises to recuperating from diastasis recti, Weeks says, it’s a good idea to work with your physical therapist to make sure you’re using the right form:

— Adopt a healthy postpartum regimen.

— Abdominal drawing in.

— Belly breathing.

— Heel slides with alternating arms.

— Quadruped abdominal exercises.

1. Adopt a healthy postpartum regimen.

It’s important to support your body with healthy habits during the immediate postpartum period to allow for optimal healing, says Dr. Betsy Greenleaf, a urogynecologist and doctor of osteopathic medicine at Greenleaf Health and Wellness, a private practice based in Howell, New Jersey. Such a regimen includes eating a healthy diet with lots of protein, staying well-hydrated and getting as much sleep as possible, she says. “These standard tips will provide your body with the best opportunities to repair itself,” Greenleaf says.

2. Abdominal drawing in.

When getting in and out of bed, lifting or carrying your baby or getting up from a chair, pull in your navel toward your spine and up toward your heart, Herrera says. You should be able to hold this abdominal muscle contraction and breathe normally for five to 10 seconds. This exercise will safely start to engage and strengthen your abdominal muscles without compromising them.

3. Belly breathing.

Start out by lying flat on your back on a mat. Inhale deeply, allowing your belly to fully inflate, Herrera says. Then, slowly exhale, drawing your abdominal wall in and up as if you were wearing a tight girdle, Herrera says.

4. Heel slides with alternating arms.

As with the belly breathing exercise, start by lying flat on your back on a mat, this time with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Engage your abdominals by pulling your navel in towards your spine and up towards your heart, Herrera says. Hold this contraction and straighten your arms and raise them directly over your shoulders. Exhale, and slowly extend one leg out in front of you, letting it hover a few inches above the floor, and simultaneously extend the opposite arm back above the head, just off of the floor. Inhale and slowly return to start. Repeat on the opposite side. Work to keep your hips and core stable through the entire movement.

5. Quadruped abdominal exercises.

Get on all fours, with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips, and pull your shoulders wide and away from your ears to form a flat back. From here, take a slow, deep inhale, allowing your abdominal wall to relax and expand toward the floor, says certified strength and conditioning specialist Jacquelyn Brennan, co-founder of MindFuel Wellness in Chicago. Then, exhale, drawing the muscles up and in while maintaining a flat back.

Update 06/03/19: This story was originally published on Feb. 3, 2017, and has been updated with new information.