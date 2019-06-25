How to Get Into College: 7 Strategies

The college admissions world can be mysterious. On one side there are students and families seeking the best fit, an education that will hopefully launch a brilliant future. On the other side, colleges may have…

The college admissions world can be mysterious.

On one side there are students and families seeking the best fit, an education that will hopefully launch a brilliant future. On the other side, colleges may have limited seats available, institutional priorities and opaque algorithms that factor into admissions decisions.

But college admissions pros urge students not to panic. Here are seven strategies to solve the mystery of how to get into college.

Get an Early Start and Finish Strong

Colleges want to see that you’ve focused from the start on getting the best possible education your high school has to offer. “You really need a four-year plan,” says Katherine Cohen, founder and CEO of college admissions consulting firm IvyWise. She suggests that students start thinking about college applications as early as eighth grade. “High school shouldn’t just happen to you. You need to proactively make the most of your time there.”

If a student wants to take calculus as a senior, which many selective colleges like to see, he or she generally has to start with geometry as a freshman in order to end up in pre-calculus as a junior. Many schools now look for at least four years of a foreign language, Cohen says, and expect advanced classes in areas of strength — rather than coasting — in both 11th and 12th grade.

And if it took a student a while to get on track, he or she should consider making up lost ground in summer school or by doubling up on math, science or foreign languages as a junior or senior. While admissions officers notice struggles, they also like to hear how students overcame them.

“It’s not all about how you start. How you finish, as you ramp up for the transition from high school to college, can make a strong statement to an admissions office,” says Kevin Dyerly, vice president for enrollment management at California’s University of Redlands.

Challenge Yourself Responsibly

Admissions officers emphasize overall high school GPA, grades in college prep classes such as Advanced Placement, a rigorous curriculum and standardized test scores when weighing applications. Those are the top factors for admissions, according to a 2018 report from the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

“So many families say, ‘I’m going to have this many APs, is that enough?’ but that’s not the right question, because there is no magic number,” says Greg Roberts, dean of admissions at the University of Virginia. “You need to ask … things like: Where are my strengths? Where are my interests? … What are the top students taking? Which AP classes are more challenging, and which are not?”

Admissions officers will glean the answers from the high school profile your counselor submits with a student’s application, which outlines curriculum offerings, demographics and grade distribution. A new Environmental Context Dashboard added to the SAT by the College Board also will provide more data on poverty levels and the adversity students face in schools and neighborhoods.

Don’t Apply Too Broadly

“Kids need to apply to college with a sense of purpose,” says Peter Van Buskirk, a former admissions dean, author and founder and president of college consulting firm Best College Fit. He encourages students to “demonstrate the intentionality of their choice.”

One way for a student to do so, he says, is to explain their interest in a particular school in a supplemental essay. Students should look for academic programs that meet their needs, instruction consistent with their learning style and a college that values what they offer.

Van Buskirk also suggests going on campus visits — a lot of visits, in fact.

“I encourage kids to go window shopping — see as many schools as you can. Big schools, small schools, research universities, liberal arts colleges. Now look at them through the lens of what makes sense to you, not the lens of what somebody else says,” Van Buskirk adds.

Visiting colleges can help students determine which schools to apply to. Cohen says it “isn’t unusual or ill advised” to apply to a dozen colleges, but students should do so strategically.

“In order to come up with this balanced list of authentic best-fit schools, students need to devote a lot of time and energy to their college search. Explore a variety of options through university webpages, tours and college fairs, take the time to pinpoint what matters most to you and learn which schools will match these preferences,” Cohen says.

There’s Room for Error — With an Explanation

Students don’t need a perfect record to get into their dream school. They must, however, provide an explanation for any significant blip.

“Seventeen-year-olds … haven’t seen the world yet or perfected who they will become, so it’s natural to see some students who have some flaws in their applications … It lends an authenticity to their candidacy,” says Seth Allen, vice president and dean of admissions and financial aid at Pomona College in California. But, he adds, you shouldn’t just “hope we don’t notice you goofed up.”

The personal essay, teacher recommendations or an interview can be used to clarify a discrepancy in grades or behavior. For instance, a student should write about how that B in AP chemistry resulted from a valiant battle to bring up an early D, which resulted in significant growth as a scholar. “Don’t let a reader make the wrong assumptions,” Allen says, “because that is typically not going to work in (your) favor.”

Don’t Just Join Clubs, Make Your Experiences Count

When assembling an incoming class, colleges are looking for a well-rounded group of students with their own unique interests. The football player, poet and mathematician all have something to offer and help colleges maintain diverse student bodies.

“Students who make it clear what roles they will fulfill throughout their application will be affirmed because admissions officers will be able to gauge exactly what kind of impact they will have on campus,” Cohen says.

If students are tasked with work or family responsibilities that preclude them from joining clubs, consider showcasing those, Allen says.

“Make the most of your experiences. If you work or have heavy family responsibilities, you may not have the same opportunities to pursue extracurricular activities. That’s OK because the admissions office really wants to know if you can commit to something and gain from that experience,” Allen says. He adds: “Both work and family responsibilities can produce compelling insights into who you are and what you’ll bring to college.”

Work the Wait List

High schoolers aren’t the only ones who have to deal with unpredictability. According to NACAC, students are applying to more schools, meaning colleges can’t predict how many students will enroll after being admitted. This uncertainty has prompted colleges to be more strategic about using the wait list, taking a number of students from it in order to improve yield rates.

“Don’t regard that letter as a polite denial,” Van Buskirk advises. Many enrollment officers, he explains, “are saying if they have to admit four to five students in regular decision to enroll one, maybe (they) ought to take more students from the wait list, where they only have to admit maybe four to get three.”

Van Buskirk recommends staying in touch with the admissions office and making clear that you’ll attend if you’re accepted, then sending in new grades and honors and even visiting again.

Applying early can boost a student’s odds, Cohen says, noting that “it is not uncommon for colleges to admit enough early applicants to fill at least half of their class seats for the year.”

Be True to Yourself

“There are over 3,000 four-year colleges in the United States; with this many options, it’s pretty much guaranteed that there are schools out there for every student that really align with personal needs and goals,” Cohen says, adding that students need to identify “what they are looking for on campus, what kinds of classes they wish to take and the types of opportunities they are seeking out.”

And while it’s important to be authentic, Dyerly cautions students against being too casual. He says that while “social media and texting have emerged as primary modes of communication for Gen Z, it’s important for students to remember that shorthand language and emojis are best left out of their college application materials and essays,” as they’re unlikely to reflect a student’s true academic potential.

