How to Combat Wage Theft

As low-income workers know, it’s tough to get by on modest wages. When those wages are stolen through illegal employment practices, it makes life even harder.

Unfortunately, wage theft is a problem low-income workers encounter pretty often. For example, among the roughly 110 people who pass through the doors of the Workers’ Rights Clinic each month in Washington, D.C., many come with valid claims of not having been paid properly, says Allen Cardenas, clinic coordinator.

Wage theft describes a variety of pay violations.

Examples of wage theft include:

— Not being paid for all hours worked.

— Not being paid overtime.

— Not being paid at least the applicable minimum wage.

— Not being paid at all.

— Not taking home all earned tips.

— Not being permitted to take earned breaks.

— Having pay deducted illegally.

— Being required to work “off the clock.”

Employers are responsible for following labor laws, but they don’t always comply. Follow these steps to help prevent wage theft and to take action if it occurs to you.

Know your rights.

The first step of combating wage theft is understanding the rights to which you’re entitled as a worker under federal, state and local laws. These include minimum wages, overtime pay, work breaks, reasonable medical and religious accommodations and protections from retaliation, safety hazards and discrimination.

Don’t assume wage theft is accidental.

While a company may occasionally make a bookkeeping error that results in your paycheck being smaller than it should be, most wage theft is not accidental, according to Daniel A. Katz, senior counsel at the Washington Lawyers’ Committee, which hosts the Workers’ Rights Clinic.

“The vast majority of these claims are clearly intentional violations,” he says.

Wage theft is more common in some settings and occupations than others, according to research published by the National Employment Law Project, which advocates for low-wage workers. It happens relatively frequently in textile factories, private households, restaurants, retail stores and warehouses and to people who work in child care, personal services, building services, hospitality and food preparation.

Some employers are repeat offenders. Katz sometimes encounters many individual workers denied proper pay by the same janitorial service, hotel, restaurant or construction subcontractor.

Pay extra attention if you’re a vulnerable worker.

The prevalence of wage theft strongly correlates with racial, ethnic and immigrant status, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“The vast majority of people subject to these types of violations are the more vulnerable members of the labor force,” Katz says. “I’m especially talking about the immigrant labor force.”

One reason is that immigrant workers tend to have less knowledge about their rights, according to EEOC Phoenix district director Elizabeth Cadle.

Another is that anti-immigrant political rhetoric may embolden some companies to break laws.

“Over the last two and a half years or so, the national policy coming out of the administration to attack immigrants and promote anti-immigrant ideology has made it open season for unscrupulous employers to take advantage of immigrants and threaten immigrant workers who object to being treated in an illegal fashion,” Katz says.

U.S. policies and practices regarding detainment and deportation of migrants have made some workers reluctant to seek restitution for wage theft out of fear of attracting the attention of immigration authorities.

“It sends a message: Don’t try to protect your rights,” Katz says.

Track your hours worked.

Each pay period, employers are supposed to provide workers with information about their hours worked and the pay they’ve received. Some companies violate this obligation, however.

“Workers should keep that information for themselves so they can track their earnings and realize more quickly that their rights are being violated and have some stronger documentation to support their claims,” Katz says.

He recommends using a notebook to track work days, start and end times and breaks.

“Keep that information day in and day out,” Katz says. “Keep any information related to how you’ve been paid.”

Stop working if you encounter wage theft.

“If you’re not being paid correctly or at all, stop working,” Katz says. “Don’t continue to work for an employer who is not compliant with wage laws. It’s a pretty good indication they’re not going to comply the week after that.”

Talk to an attorney or legal clinic worker.

If you suspect you’re experiencing wage theft, “you should work to pursue your rights and you should speak to counsel,” Katz says.

An attorney may be able to help you write a letter to your current or former employer outlining the wages owed and the relevant laws and proposing a dollar figure to be paid. If that approach proves unsuccessful, the attorney may help you pursue additional action.

Before your appointment with a lawyer, gather every document you have related to your employment and records you’ve kept related to the hours you worked and the pay you did and didn’t receive.

You may also file a complaint or charge with the Department of Labor Wage and Hours Division or the EEOC.

