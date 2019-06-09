How to Choose the Right Law School to Become a Human Rights Lawyer

Law school hopefuls who intend to become attorneys who represent victims of human rights violations should understand that pursuing this type of legal career is difficult, law professors say. Since many people compete for human…

Law school hopefuls who intend to become attorneys who represent victims of human rights violations should understand that pursuing this type of legal career is difficult, law professors say.

Since many people compete for human rights law jobs, these positions are hard for law school grads to get straight out of law school, professors say. Moreover, human rights law careers tend to be much less lucrative than corporate law careers, so it’s important for anyone evaluating whether to enter the human rights law profession to understand that it generally doesn’t lead to an impressive salary. Professors add that work in this legal field is often both emotionally taxing and nerve-wracking, since it involves assisting traumatized individuals who need help escaping desperate circumstances.

Human rights lawyer Kirsten Bowman says securing a job within this highly competitive and prestigious field of law requires persistence. “You have to keep trying, keep asking for informational interviews, keep taking every single branch offered and working hard,” she wrote in an email. “Those that refuse to give up are those that usually succeed. But, just because you want to do something nice for the world does not mean that a job will fall into your lap. It’s hard work to get it, and lots of these jobs don’t pay particularly well.”

Anyone interested in working for international human rights organizations should keep in mind that, if those organizations frequently hire grads of non-U.S. law schools with low tuition costs, the salaries at those organizations may not be substantial, Bowman adds.

Despite the challenges involved in a career as a human rights attorney, experts say it can be deeply fulfilling to practice this type of law. One of the key benefits of a human rights law job is “the opportunity or even the privilege of knowing that what you do helps to rectify systemic injustice, redress unfairness and promote change for a better future for everyone,” wrote Shelley Inglis, the executive director of the Human Rights Center at the University of Dayton in Ohio, in an email.

Human rights law typically focuses on protecting individual rights from the encroachment of governments, experts say. So, when governments actively hurt people or fail to shield people from harm, those behaviors can qualify as human rights violations.

William T. Worster, an assistant professor at The Hague University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, says that while human rights careers can be difficult at the outset, there are significant long-term rewards.

“I think that when a young human rights lawyer starts out, he or she will be very jealous of their friends who are not human rights lawyers,” Worster wrote in an email. “They are better paid and seem to have quicker success. But for those who stick with human rights, the pay eventually becomes decent, and the bonus is that they get to experience a very special job satisfaction.”

The joy of being a human rights lawyer, Worster says, is the awareness that your work has a positive influence. “Maybe it is just one refugee, or one person who gets a right to vote, or a community that has safe drinking water. And that impact is not just immediate, because when you help one person, that help also affects that person’s family and their children, and perhaps the generation after that. When you are old and retired, you may not have as much money in the bank, but you will know that you did your best to make the world a better place.”

Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, a clinical assistant professor of law at Yeshiva University’s Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York City, says aspiring human rights lawyers should understand that there are a variety of kinds of law careers that might fit under the umbrella of human rights law.

“If you think of yourself as someone who wants to do ‘ social justice lawyering,’ that could be using domestic law or international law for the protection and promotion of the rights of individuals,” she says. “And that, I would say, is the broadest definition of human rights.”

Here are the eight things experts say you should look for in a law school if your goal is to work as a human rights lawyer.

A significant number and wide variety of human rights law courses. Ideally, a law school will offer not only an introductory course on human rights law, but also classes on international criminal law, public interest law and refugee law, Inglis says. Courses that focus on legal issues surrounding vulnerable minority populations are also helpful, she says.

A certificate or concentration in human rights law. When a law school offers a formal concentration or certificate in human rights, that is a positive sign, Inglis says.

A quality human rights law faculty. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that they have to be the preeminent scholars in the human rights field, because those people may be a little less accessible than the average human rights practitioner-scholar, but I would make sure … that they have their finger on the pulse of the human rights field,” Kestenbaum says. She says it’s ideal if a law school faculty includes people who are publishing human rights law papers, those who are actively practicing human rights law and those who are practitioner-scholars of human rights law.

Dina Francesca Haynes, a professor of law at New England Law Boston, says prospective J.D. students should see if a law school has professors who are currently engaged in human rights law projects. Haynes says she regularly recruits students to help her with human rights projects.

An impressive job placement track record. Kestenbaum says it’s critical to find out how common it is for a law school’s grads to end up in human rights jobs. She advises prospective law students to inquire about whether and where a law school’s alumni are working in the human rights law sector. Kestenbaum recommends finding out whether a law school’s alumni are employed by major human rights institutions or have received prestigious fellowships in this field. If a school offers human rights externships, which are for-credit work experiences with human rights organizations, those externships can allow students to get on the radar of human rights employers, Kestenbaum adds.

Study abroad opportunities. Worster says human rights law students who participate in study abroad experiences and participate in human rights fieldwork outside of their home country tend to be more attractive hires for human rights organizations than students who lack that international experience.

Scholarships and loan forgiveness programs. Experts say that, because attorneys do not usually become rich by practicing human rights law, it’s important for any future human rights lawyer to consider the financial cost of a particular law school before enrolling in that school. One positive sign about a law school’s commitment to human rights law students is when a school offers scholarships specifically designated for these students. Kestenbaum says loan forgiveness programs are a great sign. “The school is really backing you and letting you have the opportunity not to take the firm track,” she says.

Relevant law journals. Either a human rights law journal or an international law journal can be beneficial, experts say, since law students who contribute to a legal journal that relates to human rights can bolster their candidacy for human rights law jobs.

Human rights law clinics. Kestenbaum says the first thing a human rights legal employer will look for on the resume of a law student or a recent grad is whether the person participated in a human rights law clinic. A recent law grad is unlikely to be a viable candidate for human rights law positions if he or she did not take a clinical course in human rights, she adds. “The competition is fierce for these kinds of jobs, so the clinical experiential piece of it is critical.”

