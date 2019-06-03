How to Choose a Guardian for Your Child

Selecting a guardian to care for your minor child after you die is an unpleasant mental exercise. After all, nobody wants to picture a world in which their young children are left to mourn their…

Selecting a guardian to care for your minor child after you die is an unpleasant mental exercise.

After all, nobody wants to picture a world in which their young children are left to mourn their parents and live with friends or relatives. But selecting a guardian to raise your child and manage their inheritance is crucial, experts say. If you neglect to do it, “you really put into the court’s hands and somebody else’s hands the whole decision-making process,” says Gerry Joyce, managing director and national head of trusts and estates at Fiduciary Trust Company International.

At worst, neglecting to appoint a guardian can result in protracted legal proceedings that cost money, strain family relationships and keep your children in guardianship limbo.

If you’re thinking it’s time to ensure your kids have guardians if you pass away before they turn 18, here’s what to know about appointing a guardian for your children.

[Read: The Tipping Point: When Should You Write Your First Will?]

What Is a Guardian?

There are two types of guardianship you’ll need to consider when deciding who will care for your kids. These are the “guardian of the estate” and “guardian of the person.”

The guardian of the estate is typically someone who will manage the minor child’s inheritance on their behalf, says Jennifer Guimond-Quigley, an attorney in Chicago. “It really is a fiduciary responsibility,” she says. This guardian will have to make sure he carefully and appropriately manages accounts, keeps receipts, periodically reports back to the court and does not combine the child’s assets with his own. Another route you can take as a parent is to set up a trust and have a trustee manage the funds for the child, which could give you more control over how and when money is distributed, especially if you anticipate leaving a substantial inheritance.

The guardian of the person is the daily caretaker who will make sure your child gets health care, educational, housing and other needs met.

These two guardians can be the same person or different people, depending on the skills and abilities of your family members and friends. Having a separate person manage the estate can provide a series of checks and balances, Joyce says, which may help if you are concerned about the misuse of your child’s funds.

[See: 9 Times You Need to Talk to a Financial Advisor]

How Do I Choose a Guardian?

Whom you appoint as a guardian depends on your relationship with close family and friends. You may seek different skills in the guardian of the estate, such as good money-management skills, than you’d look for in the guardian of the person.

For example, the guardian of the estate should be good with money, able to keep careful records and knowledgeable about financial concepts and investing. Your teenager may one day approach this guardian pleading for cash for trips, cars or other luxuries, so Guimond-Quigley suggests finding someone who isn’t easily swayed. “You would need someone who can stand their ground and be firm,” she says.

The guardian of the person may be someone who shares the same values as you, has the energy to raise a child and lives nearby. You may select this person for their caretaking abilities, values and personal relationship with your children.

It’s also wise to select backup guardians in case the primary guardian is unable or unwilling to take on the responsibility. After all, you may name a sister as guardian when she is unmarried, but a decade later, when she has three kids of her own is unable to take care of yours. Or you may ask your parents to be guardians, but as they age, they may determine that they lack the energy and health to raise young children.

Make sure to talk to your selected guardians ahead of time and ensure they’re aware of and willing to take on the task of helping care for your children if you pass away. “A very good reason to talk to named guardians ahead of time is to make sure they’ll say yes,” Joyce says. “It is a lot to ask.”

[Read: 5 Mistakes Can Implode an Estate Planning Strategy]

How Do I Name a Guardian?

You’ll want to name your guardian or guardians in a legal document, like you would with other estate-planning documents. Guimond-Quigley notes that the paperwork and processes are state-specific. In Illinois, where she practices, the guardianship needs to be attested to by two witnesses. The designation is typically made as part of your will.

If you opt to go through an attorney, you’ll likely pay a flat fee that will be set at the beginning of the process. It’s wise to shop around and compare a few quotes.

Keep in mind that the court will not consider godparents as legal guardians by default, so you’ll need to get those proper legal documents in place if you wish the court to recognize them as legal guardians, Guimond-Quigley says.

You also don’t have to wait until your child is born to appoint a guardian, experts say. You can head to your attorney’s office when you or your spouse is pregnant and draft up the legal documents before the madness of caring for a newborn starts.

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

How to Choose a Guardian for Your Child originally appeared on usnews.com