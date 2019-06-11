How the Chinese Deal With Economic Shocks

For years, researchers have focused on understanding the effects of adverse economic shocks on labor markets, local politics and the well-being of citizens in democracies. Now, newly published research examines negative economic developments on China,…

For years, researchers have focused on understanding the effects of adverse economic shocks on labor markets, local politics and the well-being of citizens in democracies. Now, newly published research examines negative economic developments on China, a strong authoritarian regime where people cannot take their frustrations to the ballots.

Negative economic shocks such as a decrease in exports may result in greater labor unrest, which in turn can lead to increased government investment in public security and a greater likelihood of local political officials being removed from office, according to the research, titled “The Political Economy Consequences of China’s Export Slowdown.”

The research is significant because it shows the similarities and differences in how strong authoritarian regimes and democracies respond to economic shocks. In China, local officials can be held accountable — as in democracies — but within the political system from above, not by voters in democracies or by political violence in weak authoritarian regimes.

“Politicians in China don’t have to be afraid of voters or of being violently removed by crowds in the streets because the Chinese government obviously is sufficiently strong and capable,” says Filipe Campante, co-author of the study and professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. Davin Chor, an associate business professor at Dartmouth College, and Bingjing Li, an assistant professor at the National University of Singapore, co-authored the research.

To check the Chinese reaction to adverse economic shocks, researchers examined the decrease in exports in China between 2013 and 2015, and its effects on 333 prefectures across the country. Prefectures are administrative divisions in the country that is greater than a county but below that of a province.

“Prefectures that experienced a more severe export slowdown witnessed a significant increase in incidents of labor strikes,” say the authors of the report. “This was accompanied by a heightened emphasis in such prefectures on upholding domestic stability.”

In addition, the central government was more likely to replace the party secretary in prefectures dealing with an “excess” in strikes, “suggesting that local leaders were held to account on yardsticks related to political stability,” say the authors of the report. For years Chinese officials have placed an emphasis on stability maintenance, known as “weiwan” in Chinese.

The results were rather surprising, Campante says. The report showed that despite the oppressive regime, protests are not uncommon in China. Additionally, the government is concerned with an economic slowdown, and increasing security is not their only reaction to the spillover effects of an economic shock, Campante adds.

“They also try to increase the carrots, not just the sticks,” he says. “Also, the response by the upper levels of government seem fairly sophisticated in the sense that they’re not just punishing local officials when the economy is doing badly, but (they punish based) on the local political response given the nature of the economic shock.”

The research is significant for not only helping understand how Beijing will respond domestically to a decline in exports, but also for its implications for other countries, the authors say.

“With a large and arguably increasing share of the world’s population living under strong autocratic regimes, understanding how such political systems function and cope with economic challenges is more relevant than ever.”

